Poland's Eye On Regaining Control Over Western Ukraine 'imperils' Russia, Warns SVR Chief

Russia on Thursday grew wary of Poland's ambitions in Ukraine having speculated on multiple occasions that the war torn country's ally may seize teritorial advantages in the course of Moscow's military intervention. Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin said at a joint session of the boards of the SVR and the Belarusian State Security Committee that "Warsaw’s eye on regaining control over western Ukraine imperils all of Europe and Moscow," according to state affiliated agency Tass.

Earlier, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev had made similar claims with Interfax, saying that Poland is readying to seize territories in western Ukraine "taking advantage of the current situation to further their own interests."

Poland 'moving closer' to execute its 'dangerous' territorial agenda: SVR chief

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) head on July 7 reiterated that Poland is moving closer to execute its territorial agenda, which he labelled as 'dangerous'. "There are quite a few locations on the European continent where neighbours are silently interested in the territories of adjacent states [Ukraine]," he claimed. Patrushev then threatened Warsaw against implementing such a move. "If Poland opens this Pandora’s box, it will be a hell to pay," he asserted. Furthermore the Russian intelligence chief stressed that the Kremlin had been closely monitoring the situation, adding that it will respond should such ambitions come true.

"We are keeping a close watch on this aspect of the Ukrainian crisis. What Poland is doing is a reflection of Poland’s policy, and their ambitions with regards to that part of territory that Ukraine now occupies," Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Naryshkin said, according to Tass. "These ambitions date back to Rzeczpospolita’s past. The current Polish authorities aspire to return to that state," he further noted.

Russia's Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev had earlier claimed that Polish President Andrzej Duda during his visit to Kyiv had used the words "soon the Polish-Ukrainian border will cease to exist." He implied that the two nations will soon strike an agreement to merge their borders, a claim that could not be verified independently. "Apparently, Poland is already making moves to seize Western Ukrainian territories," Patrushev told Interfax. He added that Poland's Duda had affirmed to Zelenskyy that the friendship between Poland and Ukraine was so strong that "the two countries should unite, not divide."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had also made coinciding claims, saying that Poland is "eyeing the Ukrainian territory" as it continues to receive funding from the United States. Belarus will respond so that the Western Ukraine "is not chopped off by the West," he had said, according to Belarusian news agency Zerkalo.