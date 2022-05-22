Portugal PM António Costa Visits Kyiv, Commits EUR 250 Mn Of Financial Aid For Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa who visited Kyiv on Saturday met with embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and spoke about a wide range of issues, including defense assistance. In addition to this, Portugal decided to provide Ukraine with EUR 250 million in financial assistance. The deal was inked in Kyiv on May 21, Saturday between Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as well as Portugal's António Costa.

Following the agreement, Shmyhal posted a message on his Telegram channel, saying, “Ukraine should receive the first tranche of up to EUR 100 million this year. This will help Ukraine maintain macroeconomic stability during the war and allow it to recover faster after our victory. Thanks to Portugal for this support!"

Furthermore, during his visit to war-torn Ukraine, Costa said that he will never forget the visit to Irpin. He went on to say that the amount of devastation and bloodshed is absolutely devastating. He added, “I testified to the evidence of vicious, indiscriminate and unjustified attacks.”

I will never forget the visit to #Irpin. The levels of destruction and violence are completely devastating. I testified the evidence of vicious, indiscriminate and unjustified attacks. pic.twitter.com/f9f1Kmh9Ra — António Costa (@antoniocostapm) May 21, 2022

It is to mention that Costa is the most recent in the line of Western politicians and officials to visit Kyiv after Ukrainian forces drove Russian troops out of the city's environs. Zelenskyy even emphasised that this was the Portuguese Prime Minister's first trip to Ukraine. According to a statement from the President of Ukraine’s Office, Zelenskyy described Costa's travel to Ukraine on Europe Day as significant, since the Ukrainian citizens are defending the independence and freedom that all Europeans share.

Zelenskyy commended Portugal's willingness to support Ukraine

During a joint meeting with the media, President Zelenskyy said while addressing Costa, “Portugal has been helping Ukraine since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion of our land. I am grateful to your country and to you personally, Mr. Prime Minister, for your defensive, political and humanitarian assistance,” as per the statement.

Zelenskyy also commended Portugal's willingness to support Ukraine financially. According to him, the discussion also covered a wide variety of vital matters connected to Ukraine's defence. The subject of punishing Russian war criminals was also discussed.

In the meeting, Portugal PM Costa reiterated his willingness to assist in the post-war rehabilitation of Ukraine. He stated that his government might be held liable for the reconstruction of schools and kindergartens that were damaged during the conflict. Costa claims that Portugal has extensive expertise developing and constructing educational facilities, which it will be able to use in Ukraine.

The Portuguese PM further praised the Ukrainian people's resistance against Russia's brutal and utterly illegal invasion, as well as the world's admiration for their bravery. He emphasised the friendship between the people of Ukraine and Portugal, citing the Ukrainian community's significant contribution to the growth of the Portuguese economy in recent decades, the statement read.

(Image: AP)