Position Of US Remains Unchanged, It Was The Same Before War Started: Ukraine Envoy To US

Amid the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova claimed on Saturday that despite any démarches or diplomatic remarks from Russia, which has threatened unprecedented repercussions over the transfer of heavy weaponry and equipment to Ukraine's Armed Forces, the United States has remained consistent in its support for Ukraine.

According to a Ukrinform report, when asked about whether Russia's recent diplomatic démarches had hindered the process of US military aid to Ukraine, Markarova said, "The position of the United States remains unchanged. It had been the same before the war started."

Further, the Ukrainian Ambassador went on to say that the US and Ukraine are strategic partners and allies. Markarova emphasised, "We hear all the time, no matter what lying communication comes from the Kremlin, no matter how intimidating the notes or direct statements are, the United States says very clearly and publicly that they stand with Ukraine," Ukrinform reported. She also added that the US is backing them in their battle for life, democracy, as well as sovereignty.

As per Oksana Markarova, this solidarity is demonstrated not just in words, but also in deeds. This includes military supply and other defence aid, along with financial, energy, and other sorts of support, as well as sanctions against Russia since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine War. "We look forward to hearing about new sanctions in the near future," the envoy asserted.

United States continues to provide Ukraine with armaments on a regular basis

In addition to this, the ambassador stated that the United States continues to provide Ukraine with armaments on a regular basis. In this context, she highlighted that Ukraine is still at war with an adversary that outnumbers the war-torn nation's soldiers. And for that matter, Ukraine's ambassador to the US stated that they still require a large number of weapons, Ukrinform reported.

Meanwhile, the US is planning to provide additional intelligence to the war-torn country in order to strike Russian military units in Russian-occupied Donbass and Crimea, Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration is considerably enhancing the intelligence it provides to Ukraine's forces so they can target Moscow's armed divisions in Donbass and Crimea as a part of a shift in US support that also includes a new military aid package with heavier weapons.

The fresh intelligence guidance came at a time when the White House announced that almost $800 million in additional armaments would be sent to Kyiv. President Joe Biden committed an additional $800 million in the military as well as other security help to Ukraine during a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

(Image: AP)