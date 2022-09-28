Preliminary Results Of Referendum In Occupied Parts Of Ukraine Out; Here's What Emerged

Russia released the preliminary results of the referendums on the accession of occupied parts of Ukraine. The voting for referendums was held in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Preliminary results have come from polling stations where refugees and diplomatic corps were allowed to vote, TASS reported.

According to preliminary results, the accession of Donetsk to Russia has been backed by 98.35%. The accession of Luhansk to Russia was supported by 97.83%. As per the results after processing 29% of ballots, 97.79% of people have favoured the Zaporizhzhia region's accession to Russia. The results after processing 28% of ballots have indicated that 97.05% of voters backed Kherson's accession to Russia. A Russian-backed official in the Zaporizhzhia region said that the preliminary results of the referendum will be announced on Wednesday, September 28.

Results of Zaporizhzia region's referendum on 28 Sept

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-backed head of the Zaporizhzhia region announced that the early data of results is planned to be announced between 20:00-21:00 Moscow time (10:30 pm-11:30 pm IST) and the final results will be announced on September 28, TASS reported citing Rossiya-24 TV channel. The report claimed that the tallying of votes has been initiated in the Kherson region and the polling stations that have been closed in the Donetsk region. The rest of the polling stations in Donetsk will remain open until 8:00 pm Moscow time (10:30 pm IST). The total voter turnout is 92.6% as per the local Central Election Commission.

Putin may announce 'accession' of occupied parts of Ukraine: UK MoD

As Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to address both houses of the country's Parliament on Friday, he might use the opportunity to formally announce the "accession" of Moscow-occupied territories of Ukraine into Russia, the UK Ministry of Defence has said. According to British Defence Ministry, Russian leaders "almost certainly hope" that the accession announcement by Putin will be viewed as a "vindication of the special military operation." The Russian leaders believe that the announcement will "consolidate patriotic support" for the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, US and EU nations have criticised Russia for conducting referendums in Ukrainian regions and described them as a "sham".

"President Putin is scheduled to address both houses of the Russian parliament on Friday 30 September. There is a realistic possibility that Putin will use his address to formally announce the accession of the occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation," the UK MoD said in a statement.