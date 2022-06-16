During their visit to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi hope to deliver "a message of European unity to the people of Ukraine", the French leader stated after arriving in Kyiv on June 16.

Macron, Scholz, and Draghi arrived in Kyiv early this morning to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with whom they will discuss the battle against Russia as well as Ukraine's aspiration to join the European Union.

The trip is intended to send "a message of European unity to the Ukrainian men and women, of support", Macron said, adding that they would "talk both about the present and the future, because we know the coming weeks are going to be very hard".

The three leaders were greeted by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olha Stefanishyna when they arrived at a station crowded with Ukrainian soldiers and a convoy of vehicles. They went to their hotel to recuperate before meeting with Zelenskyy for a working lunch, followed by a press conference and a trip through Kyiv's war-torn neighbourhoods.

Macron, Draghi and Scholz to be joined by Romanian President in Kyiv

According to the French Presidential office, they will be joined by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who has also travelled from Bucharest to Kyiv. The visit comes just a few days before the European Council meet, which takes place on June 23 and 24, and in which Ukraine hopes for a big symbolic gesture from the EU.

Kyiv and its western allies have reprimanded all three countries for allegedly dragging their feet in aiding Ukraine's struggle against Russian invaders in the east, accusing them of being tardy in sending weaponry or putting their own economic interests before of Ukraine's freedom and security.

French President Emmanuel Macron has come under fire from Ukraine and certain EU member countries for his repeated statements that Russia should not be humiliated while the two nations at war negotiate peace. Several EU countries, particularly France, have raised reservations about Ukraine being a candidate for EU membership.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, Macron has kept open lines of communication with the Kremlin. France is heading a NATO combat force of around 800 troops, including 500 French troops, in Romania, and has also deployed a surface-to-air missile system.

