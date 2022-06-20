Purpose Of US Military Aid To Ukraine Is To Deprive Russia Of Independent Stance: Lavrov

Russia believes that the actual purpose of the US supplying military help to Ukraine is to deprive Moscow of its autonomous stance on the international stage. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Rossiya 1 on June 19 that Washington wants Moscow to have no say in international affairs, but it will fail.

On being asked what America's true intentions in Ukraine are, Lavrov stated that the war in Ukraine is being utilised by the US and its allies as just another means to weaken Russia. The Russian foreign minister's remarks came as Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the German newspaper Bild that Western weapons given by the military alliance make it more likely that Ukraine will push Russian forces out of Donbass.

"They (US) are pursuing a goal they have long made public. Russia must know its place. Russia must have no voice in international affairs. Russia must abide by the rules set by the US,” the Russian foreign minister stated, adding that US was apparently is "well aware” of the fact that it would fail.

The NATO head has declared openly that the alliance aims to label Moscow as a security threat rather than a partner in the next update to its strategic concept. Meanwhile, four months of brutal fighting in Ukraine appear to be straining both sides' morale, inciting desertions and mutiny against officers' orders, according to British defence sources on June 19.

The Russia-Ukraine war might last years, warns Stoltenberg

"Combat units from both sides are committed to intense combat in the Donbass and are likely experiencing variable morale," Britain's defence ministry said in its daily war report.

According to the British defence ministry, both Russia and Ukraine have continued to launch intense artillery bombardments on axes to the north, east, and south of the Sieverodonetsk pocket, with no change on the front line. On the other hand, the Nato chief has also warned that the Russia-Ukraine war might last "years."

Separately, according to a report published by the Institute for the Study of War, the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate disclosed intercepted phone calls in which Russian soldiers complained about frontline conditions, insufficient equipment, and an overall lack of manpower.

Image: AP