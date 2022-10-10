A day after a huge bomb explosion blew the bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the war-embattled Ukraine behind the attack and branded it as a "terrorist state".

"There’s no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of the critically important civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation," Putin said during a meeting with the chairman of the country's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin. "And the authors, perpetrators, and those who ordered it are the special services of Ukraine," he added.

(Meeting with Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin)

The critical remarks from the Russian head came as the Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to Russia in its faltering war in Ukraine, was hit a day by a truck explosion. This resulted in a temporary halt of roadways, rail lines and vital supply routes for the Kremlin’s forces. During the meeting, Bastrykin not only accused the Ukrainian special service of the attack but also dragged Russian citizens behind the planning and execution. He said a criminal investigation had been launched into an act of terror. According to him, the bomb-laden truck travelled Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, North Ossetia and Krasnodar, before it could hit the designated place.

Ukraine calls Putin's allegations "too cynical"

“We have already established the route of the truck,” he said, saying it had been to Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, North Ossetia and Krasnodar, a region in southern Russia. Reacting to the accusations, Ukraine's presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak has termed Putin's allegations "too cynical" and recalled his recent shelling wherein it killed at least 17 people and wounded more than 50 in Zaporizhzhia on Sunday night. "Putin accuses Ukraine of terrorism?” he said. “It has not even been 24 hours since Russian planes fired 12 rockets into a residential area of ​​Zaporizhzhia, killing 13 people and injuring more than 50. No, there is only one state terrorist and the whole world knows who he is," he stressed.

Zelenskyy warns Russia of repercussions

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy, on Sunday, condemned Russia's shelling of residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia and warned those behind the merciless strikes on civilians will be held responsible. Though Zelenskky, in a social media post, mentioned the killing of 12 people, the Ukrainian officials confirmed at least 17 were killed and wounded more than 50. "Merciless strikes on civilians again killed 12 in Zaporizhzhia. Russia attacked the residential areas in the middle of the night and killed 12 and injured at least 49. Among the wounded, six of them are children," he said. "This is an absolute evil, inhuman and terrorist act. From the one who gave this order, and to the officials who followed this order, all will be held accountable before the law and the people," he added.

Image: AP