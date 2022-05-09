Putin Addresses WWII Victory Day Parade, Calls Ukrainian Conflict 'forced Decision'

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow, saying that "our duty is to do everything so that the horror of a global war does not happen again." The Russian President honoured his military officers on Victory Day and recalled the Russian people's sacrifices during WWII. He went on to remark that the entire country has a "responsibility" to maintain the memory of the Second World War generation, who helped the Soviet people win.

He made a reference to the Ukrainian conflict, saying, "Russia gave a preemptive rebuff to aggression -- it was a forced and sovereign decision."

To commemorate Victory Day, Russia is hosting a large-scale military parade across Moscow, with Ukraine's military warning of a "high risk of missile strikes." The Victory Day Parade is one of Russia's most important events. It commemorates the defeat and surrender of Nazi Germany on May 8, 1945, which marked the end of World War II in Europe. However, some analysts fear that Putin would use his address at the parade to proclaim the "special military operation" in Ukraine, a full-fledged war.

NATO is actively pursuing our territory: Putin

Putin emphasised that Russia has long backed a global security system based on equality. We have attempted to engage in an open discourse in recent years, but people have refused to listen to us. We can clearly see that they had different plans. In relation to the ongoing conflict, he stated that NATO is providing Ukraine with the most advanced weaponry. This unique military action was thrust upon us, and it was the only correct decision.

Putin said, "NATO is actively pursuing our territory. That is absolutely unacceptable to us. We are talking about neo-Nazi's in Ukraine that the US and its partners are working with. The US spoke after the fall of the Soviet Union about exceptionalism, but we are a different country with different character. We have respect for all people and cultures."

Vladimir Putin compared the Ukrainian conflict to earlier Russian homeland defence wars throughout history. In conclusion, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is fighting a "band of terrorists" in Ukraine.

Image: AP