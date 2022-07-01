Putin Asserts International Order Should Be Constructed On 'mutual Respect & Trust'

As the military conflict escalates unabatedly in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday stated that nowadays, a multipolar world is assembling globally. Putin made this remark during the 10th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum. In a video message, the Russian President welcomed everyone to the Forum's plenary session. He said, “multipolar system of international relations is now being formed. It is an irreversible process; it is happening before our eyes and is objective in nature,” as per a statement from Kremlin.

Furthermore, Putin added, “The position of Russia and many other countries is that this democratic, more just world order should be built on the basis of mutual respect and trust, and, of course, on the generally accepted principles of international law and the UN Charter.”

According to Putin, the most significant political, economic, technical, as well as cultural topics on the global agenda were discussed by attendees of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum; many of these topics have a direct bearing on international law. He asserted that it is crucial that one should carry on this discussion in this forum and bring up significant issues like 'Law in a Multipolar World'.

Putin's remarks during the 10th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum

Apart from this, the Russian leader stated that there is no doubt that the system of international law has to be improved, but cause and effect should not be confused. He then claimed that crises don't arise because the law is flawed, however, they do so because of attempts to replace it with dictate, with international rules being applied to the domestic affairs of some states or groups of states, and with a willful disregard for fundamental legal principles like justice, conscientiousness, equality, and humanity, as per the statement. He said, “These are not just legal ideals, but values that reflect the diversity of our civilisation.”

Putin also stressed that some countries are fighting to maintain the unfair unipolar system because they are not willing to accept losing their dominance on the world scene. He said, “Under the guise of what they call order based on rules, and other questionable concepts, they try to control and direct global processes at their own discretion, and hold to a course of creating closed blocs and coalitions that make decisions for the benefit of one country, the United States of America.” He added that in international relations, the inherent rights of others are disregarded, and the fundamental idea of the indivisibility of security is only sometimes applied. Unprecedented levels of unilateral, unlawful sanctions by the West on independent nations have been attained, he clarified.

The Russian President also emphasised that his nation is ready for discussion on preserving accords on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, guaranteeing strategic stability, and enhancing the arms control environment. Putin said their attention is on coordinating efforts on critical problems including the battle against famine, the climate agenda, ensuring market stability for food and energy, and fair trade and competition policies internationally.

According to the statement, Putin said all of these sectors call for careful collaboration as well as proper and adaptable legal control. By adopting this strategy, as per the President, they may prevent crises like the one that is currently occurring in Donbass and safeguard its population from genocide. The Kyiv regime's conduct can only be described as "a crime against humanity," Putin claimed.

(Image: AP)