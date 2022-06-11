Putin Authorises Russia's Withdrawal From UNWTO After Suspension Over War In Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin finally authorised Moscow's formal withdrawal from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (WTO) on Friday following a long wait after it was suspended in April over the "unprovoked" attack on Ukraine. The request to quit the Madrid-based organisation was forwarded by the Russian Foreign Ministry and signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Moscow also chastised the UNWTO, accusing the body of "politicisation" of the activities and promoting "discrimination" against Russia.

In the decree, the Russian Foreign Ministry also claimed that the UN body- responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable, and universally accepted tourism- was "monopolised" by European nations. It added that the work of the organisation was influenced by the "own interests of such countries." The formal exit comes after Russia at a convention of the UN body in early April expressed its intention to walk out. Ambassador to the Madrid-based body, Yuri Korchagin stated that Russia decided to leave the UNWTO as they do not consider it "expedient" to work with an organisation whose leadership "condones politicisation of its activities."

For the unversed, the UNWTO, which includes 160 members, was established in 1946 and encourages "responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism." Earlier on April 7, the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. A total of 93 countries had voted in favour and 24 had voted against the resolution while 58 nations had abstained from voting. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

UNWTO suspended Russia for its 'unjust' war in Ukraine

In April, the UN body members voted in the majority and stripped Russia from its membership position, further annulling all its rights and privileges as part of the specialised agency. In a statement issued then, the UNWTO stated that the Russian delegates refused to defend their position on the debate over the war in Ukraine and declared its intention to withdraw from the UNWTO. “The Assembly voted in favour of suspension, far exceeding the two-thirds majority required. The decision is effective immediately, while voluntary withdrawal is only effective one year after a Member submits an official communication through the appropriate channels,” the statement read. At least five countries in March, including Kyiv, had requested to isolate Russia from the body because of the colossal war in Ukraine.

