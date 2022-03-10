Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday blamed Ukrainian "nationalists" for detailing evacuations from besieged cities in Ukraine. Putin discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a phone call on Wednesday, with "special emphasis given to humanitarian aspect," the Kremlin said, as quoted by Associated Press. Putin also highlighted the need for making safe passages for Ukrainians to "exit areas of fighting" or attempts by "militants from nationalist units.

Putin's remarks came after Ukrainian authorities accused the Russian Armed Forces of continued shelling of green corridors, which has widely hindered mass evacuation of civilians affected by the intensified attack and counterattack in cities like Mariupol, Irpin, Sumy, Kharkiv, and more. On Wednesday, Russian troops also attacked a maternity hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy termed as "genocide." Minutes ago, Russia dismissed the attack as "fake news," with the Russian first representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy saying that "the hospital has been turned into a military object by radicals."

35,000 rescued from humanitarian corridors, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that around 35,000 people were rescued via humanitarian corridors secured on Wednesday after Russian shelling failed two attempted efforts earlier this week in Mariupol. According to his statement, the mass evacuations took place from cities of Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Enerhodar and Kyiv, adding that six more corridors will be established on Thursday to continue to evacuate civilians from areas under attack. However, some evacuation routes had to be abandoned due to renewed Russian shelling by Russian forces.

Zelenskyy discusses sanctions against Russia with EU

On Wednesday, noting the repercussions of escalated Russian bombings on life and property in Ukraine, Zelenskyy consulted with members of the European Union (EU) potential new measures against Russia. He also highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to pressurise the Kremlin to end the war and "ensure the security of civilians." In a Twitter post, Zelenskyy also informed that he held talks with European Council President Charles Michel to discuss the country's accession to the EU. While the 27 nation bloc has pledged support for Ukraine, there has been no significant step forward in Zelenskyy's plea for the inclusion of Kyiv into the union.

Had another conversation with 🇬🇧 PM @BorisJohnson. Discussed increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, further support for 🇺🇦 in fighting the aggressor, including defense assistance. Appreciate 🇬🇧 leadership in countering the crime Russia is committing on 🇺🇦 land. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

The developments come as Ukraine has remained volatile in the past months after Putin unleashed an attack on February 24. The war ensued months of military build-up along the Donbass region, which Russia unilaterally identified as "independent" on February 21. As the war entered its third week nearly 2 million have already fled the country in fear of lives- making it the largest migrant exodus since World War II. Meanwhile, the western nations have continued to strike Moscow with hefty sanctions, with the US imposing a total ban on Russian oil imports and further considering a ban on uranium supplies from Russia.

(Image: AP)