Putin Claims Atrocities By Ukraine In Donbass Forced Him To Initiate Military Operation

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that the tragedy inflicted on Russia-backed separatists and the pro-Russian population in the contentious east Donbass region “forced” him to launch a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Authoritarian leader Putin blamed Ukraine forces of the suffering of the Donbass population for almost 8 long years. He then ensured that there will be “peace” in Donbass after the hostilities on both sides cease.

"Unfortunately, in the Lugansk People's Republic, a lot has changed for the worse. Because all these eight years it has been suffering from bombings, artillery strikes and hostilities. And of course, it was very, very difficult for people [living there]," the Russian president said, according to RIA Novosti.

Russia’s president ordered the military offensive on February 24 and justified the intervention by saying that the leaders and the civilians of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) had requested help. Ahead of the military assault, he had declared the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic “independent,” a move that was widely condemned by NATO and Western countries. Russia’s leader also accused the Ukrainian government of failing to stop the atrocities committed by the Ukrainian troops in the Dnbass region which he labelled as “genocide.” He lambasted Zelenskyy administration for failure to implement the Minsk agreements signed by the two nations in 2015 in neighbouring Belarus.

Putin honours Russian Brigade accused of Bucha war crimes

As Russia renewed its assaults in the eastern Donbass, Putin honoured his military’s 64th motor rifle brigade involved in the alleged mass civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and Irpin with the title of “Guards.” In an official statement released by Kremlin, Russia’s President said: “This is a high honour and recognition of your special merits, mass heroism and courage shown in defending the Fatherland, upholding the sovereignty and national interests of Russia.”

Bestowing the honorary title to the brigade that has been accused of war crimes in the northwestern town of Ukraine, Putin said that the ‘skilful and resolute actions of the unit's personnel during what he describes “special military operation” in Ukraine are an example of the performance of military duty, courage, selflessness and high professionalism.