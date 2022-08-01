Putin Claims West's Sanctions For 'sake Of Political Interests', Doesn't Reflect Realities

Anti-Russian sanctions do not reflect the realities of global politics and the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday during his meeting with representatives of the metal industry. According to Russian news agency Tass, Putin's statement came in view of restrictions imposed by the foreign markets on Russian metal companies.

"I have already said that these decisions were made by Western countries for the sake of political interests - the current, opportunistic ones that do not reflect the realities either in global politics or the global economy," Putin was quoted as saying.

Noting that the Western countries, which imposed sanctions against Russia, conveniently "threw away" the principles of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the Russian President said that the Western politicians are not interested in ordinary citizens' well-being and quality of life getting affected, particularly in Europe. "Not to mention such things as adherence to the principles of the WTO - they were simply thrown away," Putin added.

Sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia

Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine prompted many Western countries to impose an extraordinary set of coordinated economic sanctions against Russia in an effort to reduce its military assault. From blocking Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system to sanctions on its wealthy individuals to ban on its exports of electronics, computers and military items, Russia has seen it all.

While the sanctions impacted Russia's economy, it has not been enough to force it to stop its aggression on Ukraine as it hasn't pulled its army back and continued its attacks on its neighbour.

Russia must be recognised as terror state: Zelenskyy

While Russian President Putin claimed that Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia just for the sake of political interests, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday stated that it is necessary to formally recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Further, he said,"It should be done in particular by the United States Department of State, not as a political gesture but rather as an effective defence of the free world."

Zelenskyy said, “This decision will automatically make it difficult for the terrorist state to exist and will automatically cut various political and business ties that Russia would maintain otherwise.”