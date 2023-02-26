Putin Greets Erdogan On His Birthday, Praises His Role In Promoting Russia-Turkey Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended birthday greetings to Turkish President and praised Recep Tayyip Erdogan for promoting Moscow-Ankara cooperation. In the birthday greetings sent out on Sunday, the Russian President thanked Erdogan for his “personal contribution” in boosting constructive bilateral relations between the two countries. Turkey has been one of the few nations that have maintained a cordial relationship with Moscow in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war. Moscow, on the other hand, has provided humanitarian aid to Turkey after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the region.

"Dear Mr President, my dear friend, I heartily congratulate you on your birthday,” the Russian President wrote in a birthday message to Erdogan on Sunday. “Russia appreciates your contribution to the strengthening of friendly relations and constructive cooperation between our countries. I am confident that we will continue to systematically implement mutually beneficial joint projects and continue to coordinate efforts in addressing important issues on the regional and global agenda,” Putin said in the letter shared by the Kremlin website. The Russian President also wished good health, happiness, prosperity and success for Erdogan. The birthday wishes came from the Russian President days after the two world leaders held a productive telephonic conversation.

Erdogan & Putin hold talks

Earlier this week, the office of the President of Russia informed that the Russian President held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart and discussed wide-ranging issues. According to the government statement, the phone call started with the Turkish President expressing his deep gratitude for the Russian President’s help in the Turkey-Syria earthquake. In the phone call, Erdogan also called for establishing “just peace” in the Russia-Ukraine war. "President Erdogan stressed the need for achieving a just peace to prevent further loss of life and destruction," as per the statement. The Turkish President also touched upon the grain deal in the phone call. "Expressing Türkiye’s sincere wish for the revival of the (grain) deal reached in Istanbul, President Erdogan pointed out that Ankara stands ready to provide every kind of support in this regard," the statement added.