In follow up to talks held in Moscow the day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday held a telephone conversation with Israeli PM Naftali Bennett. According to a press note released by the Kremlin, the two leaders continued their substantive exchange of views on the situation surrounding Russia’s special military operation to protect Donbass. Putin and Bennett also agreed to stay in touch, the Kremlin said.

The latest telephonic conversation between the two leaders comes after Bennett on Saturday met Putin in Moscow. Israel offered to mediate in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Notably, Bennett is coordinating his crisis efforts with the US, France, and Germany, according to VOA.

On Sunday, Bennett also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the third time in two days. Israel offered to arbitrate in the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine at the request of Zelenskyy. It is to mention that Israel has joined 140 nations in voting in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution opposing the aggressive military operation launched by Russia on Ukraine.

Israel’s medical teams to travel to Ukraine next week

Now, Israel's Health Ministry said that medical teams will travel to Ukraine next week to establish a field hospital that will serve refugees. While Israel, a strong US ally, has criticised Russia's invasion, expressed support with Kyiv, and sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has stated that it will continue to communicate with Moscow in the hopes of resolving the conflict.

Meanwhile, Russia started launching attacks on Ukraine on February 24. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” into the area. The continued conflict has forced millions of people to move across the country’s borders, according to the UN refugee agency. Russia’s military operations in Ukraine have been strongly condemned by several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union, and sanctions are imposed on Moscow.

(Image: AP)