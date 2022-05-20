Putin Orders 'comprehensive Assessment' Of WTO Members' Actions Against Russia

Amid back-to-back sanctions on Russian companies, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, held a meeting wherein he ordered the officials to analyse the measures that the countries of the World Trade Organization (WTO) have taken against Russia.

As per the details of the meeting updated on the Kremlin website on Friday, the Russian head directed the government to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the measures taken by the member state of the WTO this year to restrict trade with Moscow.

"The Government of the Russian Federation should conduct a comprehensive assessment of the measures taken by the member states of the World Trade Organization in 2022 to restrict trade with the Russian Federation for their compliance with the rules and principles of this organization," TASS news agency quoted the statement released following the meeting.

Apart from assessing the measures, he also ordered the Cabinet minister to submit the report, explaining how Russia could make a strategy for its participation in the intergovernmental organization that regulates and facilitates international trade. Earlier in April, the Russian President had held a similar meeting in which he had ordered the officials to submit the report by June 1.

At the time, he highlighted how the Western countries barred Moscow from buying elements needed to build rolled metal, steel sheets and other products.

Several top companies left Russia citing "unlawful" invasion of Ukraine

Notably, soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a full-fledged military operation against Ukraine following the recognition of the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk, several nations and popular brands imposed stringent sanctions on Moscow.

Companies like Apple, BMW, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Netflix, Walt Disney and several others have already stopped their operations in Russia. On Monday, McDonald’s said that it has started the process of selling its Russian business, making it the latest major western corporation to exit Russia.

It has nearly 850 restaurants and 62,000 employees in Russia. The fast-food giant pointed to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war, and said that holding on to its business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values.

Image: KremlinRussia_E/Twitter