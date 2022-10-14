Putin Recognises What's Happening In Ukraine Is 'unpleasant' But Says Have 'no Regrets'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he does not regret Russia's actions in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters in Kazakstan, after the completion of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Astana, "I have no regrets. I want to make it clear that what is happening now is unpleasant," he said as per CNN, whilst adding that Russia's actions were necessary and timely.

Recognising that "what is happening now is unpleasant", he said that there is no need for massive strikes on Ukraine "at least for now". On the topic of Russia's partial military mobilisation, he stated that there are no plans to expand the partial military mobilisation and added that the mobilisation measures will be completed within two weeks. "Mobilization is ending. I assume in two weeks all mobilizing measures will be over," he said Friday. Putin disclosed that 2,22,000 out of the planned 3,00,000 personnel have already been drafted.

Russia had to reportedly go for a partial mobilisation because the volunteer forces in theatre of war were suffering from low morale, which resulted in Ukrainian counter-offensive pushing back Russian troops, according to reports.

Germany made a mistake in siding with NATO, says Putin

On Germany, the Russian President said that Berlin made an error by siding with NATO in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Putin indicated that in his assessment, Berlin chose NATO's institutional interest over Germany's national interest.

"Germany decided that commitments to some international agreements, including NATO, took precedence over domestic interests. I believe that this is a mistake and their economy and citizens are suffering. Otherwise, they would not undermine the Nord Stream gas pipelines," said Putin as per CNN.

Putin says he sees no need for talks with Biden

When he was asked by reporters present at the summit if he will speak with the American President Joe Biden, he replied, "You should ask him (Biden) if he wants to hold talks with me. For now, I do not see the need for negotiations with Biden until I see a platform for this." Meanwhile, on the battlefield, Russia is making gains. Russian assault on the eastern city of Bakhmut has been helped reportedly by the military operations of Wagner Group, which is a private military company.