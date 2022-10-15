Putin Says Humanitarian Corridors For Ukrainian Grain Must Be Closed If Used For 'terror'

Amid the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, President of Russia Vladimir Putin called for the humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian grain to be shut down if they are utilised for "acts of terror." President Putin made these remarks while speaking at a news conference in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana. Furthermore, during the conference, Putin claimed that there was “no need” for having a conversation with United States President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit, The Guardian reported.

Additionally, in the month of September, Russian President Putin threatened to limit Ukraine's grain shipments to European countries. By citing statistics to show that poor countries were only receiving a small portion of the exports they were anticipating via the UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, Putin further accused Europe of acting like "colonial powers."

As per media reports, during his opening statement at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the Russian President made the comments. Putin continued by saying that he would consider changing the agreement to restrict grain shipments and other such supplies to European nations, accusing those nations of lying about Ukrainian grain exports.

Furthermore, recent Putin’s comments came at a time when the tensions between the US and Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are high.

Putin does not see the 'need' to meet with Biden

In response to a query about the likelihood of a meeting with Biden on the sideline of the G20 conference, Putin stated that the question should be asked to the US President. Additionally, he said that he does not see the "need" to meet with Biden. It is important to note that on February 12, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the two presidents spoke on the phone.

The leader of the Kremlin further underlined that no international leaders attending at the G20 conference had direct conversations with Russia. Putin mentioned Turkey when he claimed that Russia is in constant communication with some G20 countries. He stated that plans for his trip to Indonesia to attend the G20 summit were still being finalised. Putin said that although the format of the G20 conference has not yet been set, Russia will undoubtedly attend.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Tuesday, October 11, that President Putin would not be declining a meeting with his American counterpart Biden at the next G20 summit, Russia has shown openness to discussions. Lavrov recently stated in an interview that was broadcast on Russian state television that Moscow will be open to hearing suggestions but has not yet received any "serious offers" of negotiation, according to The Guardian.

(Image: AP)