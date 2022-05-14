Putin, Scholz Holds Discussion Over Ukraine Situation; Outlines Progress Of Peace Talks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, May 13, held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the telephonic conversation, both the leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, laying focus on humanitarian efforts. Putin informed Scholz that the Russian "special military operation" in Ukraine has been aimed at protecting the people of Donbass and the measures required to ensure the safety of peaceful citizens.

During the conversation, Putin shared details regarding talks between Russia and Ukraine and blamed Kyiv for thwarting negotiations between the warring nations. In the telephonic conversation, Putin avered that civilians held by Ukrainian troops at Mariupol's Azovstal plant have been evacuated with the help of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. During the conversation, both Putin and Scholz emphasized that the "militants professing the Nazi ideology" continue to be involved in gross violations of international humanitarian law and resorting to inhuman terrorist ways, according to the readout of the conversation released by the Kremlin. Both the leaders agreed to continue the discussion of prevailing issues through different channels.

Olaf Scholz calls for ceasefire in Ukraine

The talks between Vladimir Putin and Olaf Scholz were conducted at the initiative of the German side. Taking to Twitter, Olaf Scholz announced that he called for a ceasefire in Ukraine at the earliest during the discussions with Putin. He further called the claim regarding Nazis' rule "false." According to Scholz, he discussed Russia's responsibility for the food situation across the world during his talks with Putin. Notably, the talks between the German and Russian come two days after the German Chancellor held talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

Drei Dinge aus meinem heutigen langen Telefonat mit #Putin: Es muss schnellstmöglich einen Waffenstillstand in der #Ukraine geben. Die Behauptung, dass dort Nazis herrschen, ist falsch. Und ich habe ihn auf die Verantwortung Russlands für die globale Lebensmittellage hingewiesen. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) May 13, 2022

German Chancellor speaks to Ukrainian President

Earlier on May 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. In the telephonic conversation, both the leaders discussed defensive assistance and cooperation in the energy sector. Zelenskyy and Scholz also talked about announcing more sanctions against Russia. Taking to his Twitter handle, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy shared details regarding his talks with the German Chancellor. Zelenskyy lauded the high-level dialogue and support of Germany to Ukraine as they continue to resist Russian forces.

Held regular talks with 🇩🇪 Chancellor @Bundeskanzler. Talked about defensive aid, cooperation in the energy sector, increasing sanctions on the Russian aggressor. We appreciate the high level of dialogue with 🇩🇪 and support in our struggle! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 11, 2022

Image: AP