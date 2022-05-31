Putin Signs Decree To Simplify Russian Citizenship Method For Orphaned Ukrainian Children

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree simplifying the procedure for Ukrainian orphans or children left without parental care with Russian citizenship, especially in its occupied territories, according to a document published by news agency RIA Novosti. The decree, as per the Ukrayinska Pravda report, stated that orphans and children who are left without parental care, people without legal capacity who are Ukrainian citizens, can obtain Russia’s citizenship through a fairly simplified procedure.

Moreover, the guardians or organisations will be able to request Russian citizenship for children who are in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories such as Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts. The decree, signed by the Kremlin leader, even determines who can apply to be a Russian citizen.

Moreover, the decree allows a number of people to apply for Russian citizenship. According to Ukrayinska Pravda, guardian or custodian of the child, if they are citizens of the Russian Federation, Ukraine or residents of the occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. However, the exception reportedly remains when the child has been placed in the organisation temporarily when the parents or adoptive parents, or guardians are unable to perform their role for some time.

Even the head of the organisation for orphans and children left without parents located in the territory of CADLR [temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions] or Zaporizhzhia or Kherson Oblasts can apply to become Russia’s citizen if the child has been placed in the care of such an entity.

Putin signed a decree simplifying the procedure for inhabitants

It is pertinent to note that Putin had previously signed a decree simplifying the procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship for inhabitants of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine’s Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts. Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Kremlin leader has signed a number of decrees including an executive order establishing a temporary process for fulfilling obligations to certain copyright holders in rubles.

Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, Russia Ukraine war has entered day 97 with the EU announcing the ban on more than two-thirds of Moscow's oil imports as the conflict continues to stir a global response. A French journalist was killed in Ukraine's Luhansk and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy said that Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was the 32nd media personnel who was killed in the Moscow-Kyiv war.



Image: AP

