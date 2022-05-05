Putin Supports Objective Information For Russia, Says 'Wikipedia Alone Cannot Be Used'

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that objective, important, and in-depth information is in high demand, making it impossible to rely solely on Wikipedia. On May 5, the Russian President made the remarks during a meeting with Maxim Dreval, General Director of the Knowledge Society.

Putin said, "Of course, objective, important, in-depth information, and even beautifully, talentedly presented, is in great demand, because Wikipedia alone cannot be used." He further added, "We ourselves know the quality of this information. When talented people appear who are professionals whose opinion can be trusted, this, of course, is worth a lot. It’s like an encyclopedia, only live."

Dreval responded to the Russian President's remark by stating that a knowledge base is being formed within the framework of "Knowledge," which is similar to Wikipedia in many ways. "Only with trustworthy data and very authoritative people," he added.

During the meeting, Putin also agreed to support the idea of increasing educational content on Russian television channels. Moreover, Dreval suggested, in particular, that more films, game formats, lectures, and content about the country's geography and history be broadcast on TV channels. Putin, according to Ria Novosti, agreed with Dreval's remarks.

Russia-Ukraine War

Meanwhile, the Russian-Ukraine war is currently in its 71st day, with devastating effects on civilian life and infrastructure in Ukraine. Further, the Ukrainian military stated that its troops had gained ground on the southern border of Kherson and Mykolaiv, as well as repelling multiple Russian advances in the east. Russian control of numerous settlements on the border of the Mykolayiv and Kherson regions had been lost, according to the General Staff's daily morning bulletin.

On May 5, the Kremlin said that the US, UK, and other NATO countries were "constantly" sending intelligence to Ukraine, but that this would not stop Russia from achieving its military objectives in the country. On May 4, the Russian military claimed that it used sea and air-launched missiles to target electric power installations at five railway stations around Ukraine. Russia has been accused of "missile terrorism" by Ukraine's Foreign Minister. According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the attacks were meant to stymie the transfer of Western weapons.

