Putin Talks To Austrian Chancellor, Says Russia Not Disrupting Export Of Food Supplies

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, May 27. During the phone call, Putin briefed Nehammer about the ongoing situation in Ukraine. The two leaders held discussions on issues related to global food security, according to the statement issued by Kremlin. Russian President Putin accused Ukraine of "sabotaging" negotiation talks between the Russian and Ukrainian sides. The phone call between the two leaders comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its day 93.

Putin called the allegations against Russia for the disruption of agricultural goods supply to the international community "groundless." According to the statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained the real causes of the problems that have risen due to sanctions imposed against Russia by the US and the European Union. Putin informed about the work carried out by Russian forces to ensure the safety of navigation in the waters of the Azov and Black Seas. In the telephonic conversation, Putin called on Ukraine to clear the ports and allow safe passage of ships.

"Vladimir Putin emphasized that attempts to make Russia responsible for the difficulties with the supply of agricultural products to world markets are groundless," according to the statement by the Kremlin.

The statement regarding supplies of agricultural goods comes as Ukraine has been accusing Russia of blocking its ports and not allowing Ukrainian ships to export food grains. The EU, US and UK have also expressed concern over the situation and called on Russian authorities to end the blockade of Ukrainian ports. The phone call between the Austrian Chancellor and Russian President took place for around 45 minutes, Kurier reported. Nehammar described his conversation with Putin as "very intense and serious." During the telephonic conversation, Karl Nehammer highlighted the "suffering of war" and called for "humanitarian aid" as well as access to the Red Cross to meet injured on both sides. According to Nehammer, Putin has assured to provide all deliveries of gas.

Nehammer holds talks with Zelenskyy

Earlier on May 25, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the phone call, Zelenskyy informed Nehammer about the ongoing situation in Ukraine amid the war with Russia. The two leaders held talks over the prospects of Ukraine's membership in the European Union. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the Austrian Chancellor for the humanitarian and willingness to provide medical treatment to Ukrainian nationals.

Held talks with 🇦🇹 Chancellor @karlnehammer. Informed about the situation on the frontline. The prospects of 🇺🇦 membership in the EU were discussed. Thanked for the humanitarian aid, as well as for the readiness to provide treatment and medical rehabilitation for 🇺🇦 citizens. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 25, 2022

Image: AP