Putin Warns Macron Of 'catastrophic Consequences' From Shelling Of Zaporizhzhia Plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday warned of the catastrophic consequences of the security breach and assaults at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine. In a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Putin cautioned about the potential consequences of what he described as the Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a Russian-controlled territory. Putin "drew attention to regular Ukrainian attacks on (Zaporizhzhia nuclear) facilities, including a radioactive waste storage facility, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences," the Kremlin said in a statement on Sep. 11.

Non-politicised interaction

The two counterparts also expressed readiness for a "non-politicised interaction" regarding the security situation of the NPP, as well as held talks about the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). They also discussed global food security issues. Putin underscored that it was integral for the European Union not to obstruct the export of Russian food and fertilizers to Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, according to the Kremlin.

Putin's concerns about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were sounded just days after Ukraine’s state energy operator Energoatom warned that while there is a high risk of a radioactive leak at Europe's largest nuclear power plant as shellings by the forces continue, there's now a possibility that the radiation cloud will cover parts of the southwestern regions of the Russian Federation.

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant had been cut off from all sources of power a week ago as the power lines were disconnected due to intense shelling. It was operating in “island mode” for several days and generated electricity only for crucial cooling systems from the remaining operational reactor. But the plant was reconnected to Ukraine’s electricity grid, which permitted the engineers to shut down the last operational reactor.

Ukraine’s state energy operator warned that in an event of a severe accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, whilst the south of Ukraine will be severely impacted, it wouldn't spare Moscow either as the radiation cloud will drift towards the southeast due to the direction of the wind. Experts of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate also made similar speculations advising the Russian population to keep iodine prophylaxis handy. The regulator suggested that in case of a radioactive cloud, civilians must use protective means for respiratory organs as the leak could severely damage the lungs. International atomic watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meanwhile also added that the biggest nuclear facility in Europe is now dependent on a backup connection to send electricity to Ukraine's grid.