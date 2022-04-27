Putin Warns 'swift Response' Against Nations Attempting To Interfere In Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a 'swift response' against nations that have been attempting to interfere in the Ukrainian conflict. Addressing lawmakers in St Petersburg, Putin asserted that the West intended to destroy Russia and split it into different pieces, but did not succeed. Putin accused the West of "pushing Ukraine into conflict with Russia." The Russian leader cited the ruble's surging value against the Euros, as he reiterated that Moscow has "withstood" embargoes imposed by the West intended to cripple Russia's economy.

Moscow will 'adequately respond' to external interference: Putin

In a further escalatory threat, the Russian President told the "unnamed countries" that Moscow will "adequately respond" to all challenges," as it has always been and will be now." The Russian leader emphasized the importance of security of the 'Russian statehood' that he said is the "most important value for our society." "Such unity of people is worth a lot, it guarantees that Russia will adequately respond to the most difficult challenges and threats, will confidently go through all the trials. It has always been like this, and it will be like this now," Putin told the Council of Legislators on Wednesday.

This wouldn't be the first time that the Russian president has hurtled hardened rhetoric against the external inference in his "special military operation" in Ukraine. Putin had earlier warned the international community of “consequences greater than any you have faced in history” as he had declared the start of an invasion into Ukraine on Feb. 24. He had reiterated that Russia was responding to request help from the separatists who were killed mercilessly by the Ukrainian troops, an act that he labelled as "genocide."

Putin had also said in a televised remark that “our [Moscow's] plans are not to occupy Ukraine, we do not plan to impose ourselves on anyone by force”. He condemned Ukrainian membership of NATO as "unacceptable," adding that Russia had been left with no choice but to defend its national integrity.

“To anyone who would consider interfering from outside: If you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All the relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me,” Putin had said. “Russia cannot feel safe, develop, and exist with a constant threat emanating from the territory of modern Ukraine,” he added. “All responsibility for bloodshed will be on the conscience of the ruling regime in Ukraine," he went on to add.