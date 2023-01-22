Putin Ally Warns Of NATO-style Military Alliance Of Countries ‘annoyed With US’

Warning of an emerging new world order and a NATO-style military alliance of the countries "annoyed with the US," Russia's Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, on Sunday said that the West was bent on "mauling or destroying" Moscow. In a statement published on his Telegram channel, Russian President Vladimir Putin's key ally derided the NATO meeting in Germany's Ramstein Air Base, saying that there is "no doubt that our enemies [US, NATO, and Western nations] are not only indefinitely seeking to wear us down, but rather destroying us [Russia] completely."

"They [the West] have enough weapons," Dmitry Medvedev said, "if necessary, they will also start producing new ones," he added, having earlier yesterday threatened a nuclear war if Russia failed in its Ukrainian offensive. "The Ramstein meeting and heavy weapons supplies to Kiev leave no doubt that our enemies will try to maul or even destroy us endlessly," the 57-year-old concluded.

'It will be too late..'

Putin's ally warned the US that there is "no need for illusions." He continued that "it would be very difficult" to destroy the Russian Federation. As he berated the United States' goals of global hegemony and the Biden administration's 'incessant interference' in the ongoing Russian military conflict, Medvedev said in an event that the conflict was prolonged with an accelerated supply of weapons, "a new military alliance may appear at a certain moment in time." This, he noted, will largely comprise those countries "who will be annoyed with the Americans."

Russian Duma's minister who served as a stand-in President for Putin from 2008 to 2012, urged that the United States must abandon Europe. He stressed that there will be "nothing left of poor Ukrainians" should the war be dragged due to the western weapons flowing. "It will be too late," he warned. Putin's ally also accused NATO of working along the lines of a mantra: 'To achieve peace, Russia must lose."

Medvedev hurled warnings at the US as Russia's President Vladimir Putin is preparing to hold a government meeting and a session with permanent members of the Russian Security Council next week.

The outspoken Duma official, on January 21, blasted NATO for its support for Ukraine's forces, saying that Russia's defeat in Kyiv will trigger a nuclear war. “The defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear conflict,” Medvedev, the deputy chairman powerful security council, said in a Telegram post. “Nuclear powers have never lost major conflicts on which their fate depends,” he furthermore iterated.

As of 2022, Russia possessed a total of 5,977 nuclear warheads, the largest stockpile in human history, while the second-largest stockpile is the United States at 5,428, as per the record on the Federation of American Scientists [FAS]. Approximately 90% of all nuclear warheads globally are owned by Russia and the United States.