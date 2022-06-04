Putin's Invasion Brought Death, Destruction On Scale Not Seen In Europe Since WWII: UK

As the Russia-Ukraine war has crossed the 100-day mark, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned that Moscow’s “unjustified and illegal” invasion threatened world peace and economic stability. In a statement on Friday, marking 100 days of the unabated conflict in Europe, Truss said that Britain remained determined to not let Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offensive succeed. The UK Foreign Secretary said that the Kremlin leader “expected the invasion to be over in days, but significantly underestimated the resolve of brave Ukrainians, who have valiantly defended their country."

“Putin’s invasion has brought death and destruction on a scale not seen in Europe since World War II. This war has huge ramifications for global peace, prosperity and food security. It matters to us all,” UK Foreign Secretary said.

“Today is a moment to pay our respects to the thousands of innocent civilians murdered since the invasion, and reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine’s heroic defence, to ensure they succeed and Putin fails”, she added.

Even UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a separate statement on June 3 noting that in the 100 days since Putin’s “barbaric invasion”, Ukrainians have fought back with “supreme courage and dignity”. He added, “Our support for Ukraine will never waver until Ukrainians enjoy the peace and freedom that their heroism deserves.” On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy hailed the efforts of his military as the conflict entered day the 100th day. Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops have "done what seemed impossible" and stopped "the second army of the world".

Russia to gain ‘complete’ control of Luhansk in next 2 weeks

Both Truss and Johnson issued fresh criticisms of the Russia-Ukraine war as the UK Ministry of Defence said in its intelligence update that Russia already controls over 90% of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). British Defence Ministry said, “Russia controls over 90% of Luhansk Oblast and is likely to complete control in the next two weeks. Russia has achieved these recent tactical successes at significant resource cost, and by concentrating force and fires on a single part of the overall campaign.”

