Retired Major General Of Ukraine Claims Its Forces ‘could Be In Crimea By End Of December’

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has made the whole world anxious about the war going nuclear, Ukraine's recent victory in Kherson is making the western bloc hopeful about favorable outcomes in the war.

In a recent interview with Sky News, Volodymyr Havrylov, a retired major general claimed that the war will be over by the end of spring this year.

When asked about the issue revolving around Crimea, Havrylov spoke about the goal of retaking Crimea. He said, “It's only a matter of time and, of course, we would like to make it sooner than later," adding, “We can step in Crimea, for example, by the end of December. Possible, possible. Not excluded that it be so.”

The interview came during Havrylov’s London visit where he talked about the issue surrounding the Crimean peninsula that Russian President Vladimir Putin seized in 2014.

“Yeah it would be a drama”: Havrylov on threats of Russian nuclear strike

When asked about.the rising fears of a potential Nuclear strike by Russia, Havrylov told Sky News that the potential of the war going nuclear is “low”, he said, “Yeah, it would be drama for everybody it will be just… God knows what scenario, but it (nuclear attack) is not a threat which will stop us from continuing our war."

When it comes to the prospect of peace talks with Moscow, Havrylov claimed, “There is a decision inside the society in Ukraine that we are going up to the end,” adding that it doesn’t matter what kind of scenario is on the table.

Havrylov talked about the potential collapse of the Putin regime. He claimed that Russia might face a “black swan” event. He said, “I think Russia can face a black swan in their country, inside Russia and it can contribute to the success of us with Crimea."

Havrylov suggested that Ukraine should now maintain the “momentum” irrespective of the harsh circumstances, the winter has to offer, he said, “They (Russia) are interested in just making a pause in this war to regroup, to bring more people from the motherland... that's the dream,” adding, "That's why we have no right to stop. We have to advance." Havrylov predicted that the war will be over by the end of spring, said, “Of course, in this case, the war will take some time. But my feeling is that by the end of the spring, this war will be over."