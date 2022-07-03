Russia Accused Of Holding 8 Ukrainian Mayors Captive As Moscow-Kyiv War Enters Day 130

As the brutal war in east Europe continues beyond 130 days, Russia has been accused of holding at least 8 Ukrainian cities and mayors captive. According to the Association of Mayors in Ukraine, eight mayors were reportedly kidnapped from their respective cities in the four months of the war that began in late February. As reported by Ukrinform, the invaders have occupied the settlements and villages from where the said mayors and regional heads were detained.

According to the statement by the association, the captured state heads include, the mayor of Kherson - Ihor Kolykhaeiv captured on June 28, the mayor of Kharkiv- Ihor Terekhov, and the mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatolii Kurtiev. Apart from these 5 other regional administration chiefs are under Russian captivity, including:

Dniprorudne city mayor Yevheniy Matveyev

Vilkhivka village head Oleksandr Shmyhol

Hola Prystan city mayor Oleksandr Babych was taken hostage on March 28.

Velyki Kopani village head Valentyna Kostenko

Hornostaivka settlement head Dmytro Liakhno

Khrestivka village head Serhiy Khilchenko was abducted on June 28.

Novotroitske settlement head Petro Zbarovskyi

As per a Ukrinform report, the local officials were held sometime between March and July. The Association of Ukrainian city Mayors has called on international organisations to ensure the protection of government officials from Russian invaders. Details about the location where the administrative officials are holed up are currently unknown, the statement said. Their capture has sparked widespread condemnation from Kyiv authorities and prompted allegations of war crime against the Russian Federation.

"The Association of Cities of Ukraine continues to appeal to international organizations for the protection of local government officials detained by the Russian aggressor and calls on everyone to join in calls for their release," the association wrote in a press statement. The most recent kidnapping was of Zbarovskyi on July 1.

Following Matveyev's abduction, the head of Zaporizhzhia's military administration Oleksandr Starukh in a Facebook post stressed that "war crimes are becoming more and more systematic" in Ukraine. Earlier in March, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, also voiced concerns over the kidnapping of Ukrainian authorities. "The EU strongly condemns the kidnapping of the mayors of Melitopol and Dniprorudne by Russian armed forces. It is yet another attack on democratic institutions in Ukraine and an attempt to establish illegitimate alternative government structures in a sovereign country," he tweeted shortly after Melitopol mayor Ivan Federov was released from captivity by Russian occupiers in March.

Ukraine says Russia holding their commander hostage

An intercepted telephone conversation between a Russian soldier and his wife, made public on Telegram, revealed that the occupiers in the Donetsk Republic have detained their commander to prevent him from fleeing the frontlines. According to the Ukrinform report, citing Ukraine's Chief Directorate of Intelligence, a Donetsk People’s Republic invader said, “The fourth battalion, they took their commander prisoner. They forced him to stay with them so that he wouldn't flee.” He also added, “They have a lot of wounded. We also loaded the vehicles yesterday. They are ready to escape. An order was given to stay. Yesterday, more than twenty wounded Russians were taken away".

