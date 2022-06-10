In the latest development amid the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, a Russian lawmaker alleged that Pentagon used Ukraine as a testing ground for the lethal military biological plan. According to Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Irina Yarovaya, the Pentagon's claims of apparently peaceful cooperation with the now-infamous Ukraine-based biolabs only show that the US was executing a dangerous global military biological programme in that East European country. Notably, Yarovaya is co-chairing a parliamentary commission probing the operations of biological laboratories in Ukraine.

"The Pentagon’s information leaves no doubts that this is about the US’ dangerous global military biological project," she told the TASS news agency. The Russian lawmaker further asserted that the Pentagon built a military biological intelligence network and military biological testing grounds while concealing behind claims of classified secret information. According to Yarovaya, the US seeks to expand the dollar's dominance and economic dependence of other countries by employing viruses and pathogens. She also claimed that Pentagon wants "direct control over millions of people's lives," annihilating several nations across the world.

Russia passes resolution to investigate Ukraine-based biological labs

"The mutual goal here is not to allow this plan to be implemented, it is deadly for the entire world," the Duma deputy speaker remarked. The State Duma and the Federation Council have already passed a resolution calling for a parliamentary investigation into Ukraine-based biological facilities, as well as the formation of a joint committee to conduct the investigation. Meanwhile, Yarovaya and Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev co-chair the commission, which comprises of 14 parliamentarians and 14 senators. Reportedly, the commission's report would be a dossier that will be presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian government, and international organisations.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 107th on Friday, June 10. Since the onset of war in late February, both countries have held several rounds of peace talks but, they have failed to yield desired results so far. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy would only be possible after the resumption of the negotiation process as a whole.

Image: Shutterstock/AP