Russia Accuses Poland & Ukraine Of Trying To Provoke Direct Clash Between Moscow And NATO

Russia's UN envoy has said that Poland and Ukraine wanted to trigger a Moscow-NATO conflict over the missile strike on Poland. Speaking at the meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Russian UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya said, "If this meeting hadn’t been scheduled, it would have had to be convened to discuss the attempts of Ukraine and Poland to provoke a direct clash between Russia and NATO. The absolutely irresponsible statements made by the leadership of these two countries cannot be perceived in any other way." The Russian UN envoy said that Ukraine's president immediately blamed Russia for the missile strike on Poland when he must have known that it was his nation's malfunctioning missile defence system that striked Poland.

The Russian points out that the implication of this fact is Ukraine's president deliberately lied and blamed Russia, to create Moscow-NATO conflict, which could lead to a 3rd World War, only to fulfill his nation's selfish interest. "It wasn’t just deliberate disinformation but a conscious attempt to prompt NATO, which is waging a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine, to get involved in a direct clash with our country," said the Russian envoy to the UN. Vasily Nebenzya said Poland's government was equally culpable and accused them of Russophobia.

Russia was not responsible for the strike

Vasily Nebenzya said that Poland's Russophobic government blamed Russia instantly, without any evidence, and even went to the extent of summoning Russia's ambassador in the middle of the night. Nebenzya said that the first visuals from the site where the missile landed, made it clear that it was a Ukrainian air defence missile that struck Poland. The Russian envoy to the UN pointed out that the West and NATO have already confirmed this fact.

He was referring to US President Joe Biden's comments in Bali. After conducting an emergency G7 meeting in Bali, where all the leaders were presented with information and evidence about the strike, Biden said that it was unlikely that the missile was launched by Russia. In fact, even Poland's government has walked back from its initial claim. Poland's President said on Wednesday that the missile strike was an accident and not a deliberate act. "From the information that we and our allies have, it was an S-300 rocket made in the Soviet Union, an old rocket and there is no evidence that it was launched by the Russian side. It is highly probable that it was fired by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence to protect Ukrainian territory," said Polish President Andrzej Dud.

Ukraine's president has refused to take back his false claim and is still blaming Russia. He has refused to accept that Ukraine was responsible for the strike. When Joe Biden was asked about Zelenskyy's statement, the American president rejected Ukrainian government's claim and said "not the evidence".