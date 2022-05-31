Russia Accuses Poland Of Seizing Territories In Western Ukraine Amid Ongoing War

As the ravaging war in Eastern Europe continues to escalate unabated, Russia has accused Poland of seizing territories in western Ukraine. Speaking at a meeting on national security in the Volga region, Nikolai Patrushev, Russian Security Council Secretary, stated that the so-called western allies of the Kyiv regime are also not opposed to taking advantage of the current situation for their own gain, and have special plans for Ukrainian territory. He further claimed that Poland appears to be going forward with plans to capture western Ukrainian territory.

"A clear confirmation of this was the Polish President Andrzej Duda's recent visit to Kyiv, as well as his statements that the Polish-Ukrainian border would soon cease to exist," Patrushev said, as per Interfax news agency. Earlier in May, President Dauda proposed a new friendship deal between Poland and Ukraine, saying that the two nations' borders should unite rather than divide. Meanwhile, Patrushev further warned that a lot of countries are already working to "dismantle Ukraine." Further, he claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to offer Poland a special status, including the right to hold leading public positions.

Washington & Kyiv's policies might lead to Ukraine's split into several states: Russia

"In this case, the sovereignty of Ukraine does not concern either the head of state, or even more so the United States and its allies, who are ready to sacrifice the interests of the Ukrainian people to achieve their geopolitical goals... Their actions lead to a real collapse of the country," said the Secretary of Russia's Security Council. Earlier, Patrushev stated that Washington and Kyiv's policies might lead to Ukraine's split into several states.

Poland shows its readiness to act as Ukraine's security guarantee

It is significant to mention here that Poland has continuously supported Ukraine since the onset of the war and also indicated recently that it will agree to act as a security guarantee for Ukraine. Polish President Dauda stated that Warsaw would be ready if Ukraine asks them to become security guarantors and peace guarantors after the war. Meanwhile, the Polish government also stated that the country is striving hard to be the centre of the UN-led international fund to support the reconstruction of Ukraine. Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin stated that discussions were held regarding the reconstruction of Ukraine at the recently concluded World Economic Forum, and that the country has proposed the fund's centre to be in Warsaw.

Image: AP