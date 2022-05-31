Russia Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of Stealing Half Million Tons Of Grain

Doctors have given Russian President Vladimir Putin only three more years to live as a growing number of reports claim that the Kremlin leader’s deteriorating health and that he has cancer. While the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate without any signs of a ceasefire, a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer claimed that Putin “has no more than two to three years to stay alive” and that he has a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer”, according to Mirror.

The media outlet stated that the messages regarding Putin’s health are said to be from the ‘unidentified’ Russian spy to FSB defector Boris Karpichkov, now living in UK. In another shocking claim, Karpichkov said that Vladimir Putin is losing his sight and even suffering from headaches.

Mirror further quoted its Russian intelligence source as saying, “We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he’s going to say.”

“They are so big each page can only hold a couple of sentences. His eyesight is seriously worsening. And his limbs are now also shaking uncontrollably,” the FSB agent also said, according to the report.

