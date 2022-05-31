Russia Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of Stealing Half Million Tons Of Grain

Quick links:
Image: AP
Doctors have given Russian President Vladimir Putin only three more years to live as a growing number of reports claim that the Kremlin leader’s deteriorating health and that he has cancer. While the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate without any signs of a ceasefire, a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer claimed that Putin “has no more than two to three years to stay alive” and that he has a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer”, according to Mirror.
The media outlet stated that the messages regarding Putin’s health are said to be from the ‘unidentified’ Russian spy to FSB defector Boris Karpichkov, now living in UK. In another shocking claim, Karpichkov said that Vladimir Putin is losing his sight and even suffering from headaches.
Mirror further quoted its Russian intelligence source as saying, “We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he’s going to say.”
“They are so big each page can only hold a couple of sentences. His eyesight is seriously worsening. And his limbs are now also shaking uncontrollably,” the FSB agent also said, according to the report.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 30 over the current situation in Ukraine, peace talks with Russia and the building of safe corridors. The call came just hours after Erdogan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to continue contributing for peace in Ukraine.
Erdogan informed Zelenskyy that Turkey is doing all possible to ensure the continuation of talks between Ukraine and Russia, emphasising the country's willingness to provide more assistance, including mediation, Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement. Further, both the leaders also discussed efforts to establish a safe corridor for Ukrainian agricultural product sea exports.
According to a statement released by Erdogan's office, the Turkish President said he, "especially valued the project to create a safe sea route for exporting Ukrainian agricultural goods."
Belarus will conduct military mobilisation exercises in June and July in the Gomel region which is near the country's border with Ukraine, according to state news agency BelTA. Notably, the Gomel region borders Ukraine in the south and, in places, the area's exclusion zone around the site of the Chornobyl nuclear reactor disaster. On the eastern side, the Belarusian region borders Russia. The military exercises will take place from 22 June-1July, BelTA reported, citing Andrey Krivonosov, military commissar of the Gomel region.
Welcoming the bloc's latest move against Moscow, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the new sanctions will cut around 90% of the oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of the year.
I welcome the #EUCO agreement tonight on oil sanctions against Russia.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 30, 2022
This will effectively cut around 90% of oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of the year.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of stealing half a million tons of grain. The president of the war-torn nation said Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s ports prevents the country from exporting about 22 mln tons of grain, creating a threat of famine in countries dependent on the grain.
In the nightly daily address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy on Monday condoled Leclerc-Imhoff’s death and said, “Today in the Luhansk region, the occupiers disrupted the evacuation from the areas of hostilities by firing at a car following the locals. French journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was killed by the shelling. He worked for the French TV channel BFM TV.”
Ukrainian President also said, “A little over a month ago, I gave an interview to this particular TV channel. This was my first interview with the French media during a full-scale war. My sincere condolences to Frédéric's colleagues and family.”
“He became the 32nd media representative killed after February 24,” he added.
French journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was ‘fatally shot’ and killed in Ukraine, said French President Emmanuel Macron said on May 30 as the Moscow-Kyiv war entered day 97. Macron said that the journalist, who worked for BFM TV, was in Ukraine to show the “reality of war” and was on board a humanitarian bus alongside civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombs. However, Leclerc-Imhoff was killed on Monday as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to escalate with no signs of a ceasefire.
“I share the grief of the family, friends and colleagues of Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, to whom I send my condolences. To those who carry out the difficult mission of providing information in theatres of operation, I want to reiterate France's unconditional support,” Macron said on Twitter.
Following Macron’s statement on Twitter, BFM TV said that Leclerc-Imhoff was one of their journalists. On air, the channel reportedly said that the journalist was 32 years old and was working with them for six years.
European Council President Charles Michel tweeted on Monday night, "#EUCO will continue helping #Ukraine with its immediate liquidity needs, together with @G7. EUCO is ready to grant #Ukraine EUR 9 billion. Strong and concrete support to #Ukraine’s reconstruction".
#EUCO will continue helping #Ukraine with its immediate liquidity needs, together with @G7— Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) May 30, 2022
EUCO is ready to grant #Ukraine EUR 9 billion.
Strong and concrete support to #Ukraine’s reconstruction.
Tonight #EUCO agreed a sixth package of sanctions.— Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 30, 2022
It will allow a ban on oil imports from #Russia.
The sanctions will immediately impact 75% of Russian oil imports. And by the end of the year, 90% of the Russian oil imported in Europe will be banned. pic.twitter.com/uVoVI519v8
After the sixth sanctions package against Russia was stalled for several days, European Union has agreed on a partial ban on Russian oil imports, according to European Council chief Charles Michel. He announced on Twitter, "Agreement to ban export of Russian oil to the EU. This immediately covers more than 2/3 of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine".
Michel's announcement came following the rare meeting European Council summit attended by EU leaders in Brussels on Monday to discuss a sixth package of sanctions against Russia. EU council head said, "This sanctions package includes other hard-hitting measures: de-Swifting the largest Russian bank Sberbank, banning 3 more Russian state-owned broadcasters, and sanctioning individuals responsible for war crimes in Ukraine".
#Unity— Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 30, 2022
Agreement to ban export of Russian oil to the EU.
This immediately covers more than 2/3 of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine.
Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war.
#EUCO