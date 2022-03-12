Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Covering Up Traces Of US-supported Biowarfare Capabilities At UN

In a massive allegation amid the Russia Ukraine war, the former, during a UNSC briefing, said that Ukraine is covering up traces of its biowarfare capabilities. Under the agenda "Threats to International Peace & Security," Russian Ambassador Nebenzia also alleged the United States of being involved in biological warfare in Ukraine. The UN said responded by saying it is not aware of the biological weapons programme in Ukraine while the US has rejected the accusation.

As the US refused the claim of involvement, Russia said that it is 'confused' of its actions.

"The US is confused about its involvement in biological warfare in Ukraine. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland actually confirmed the conduct of dangerous military research in Biolabs during a congressional hearing on March 8," added Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations.

Russia called the meeting on Friday to discuss its unproven allegations that Ukraine is operating biological weapons laboratories with support from the US. Meanwhile, Russian officials have also claimed the war-hit region has tried to cover evidence of prohibited activities.

Military biological research allegations by Russia

The Russian representative at UN said that despite the danger to the population, "the Kyiv authorities gave the green light to turn their country into a testing ground and using the inhabitants of #Украины as potential test subjects." It has also said that research was being supervised by the US.

#Nebenzia: Research in🇺🇦biolabs was directly supervised by🇺🇸experts who had diplomatic immunity.🇷🇺Defense Ministry reports that the Kiev regime hastily covers up all traces so that the Russian side couldn't get hold of direct evidence of the US &🇺🇦violating Art. 1 of the #BTWC. pic.twitter.com/DJwNkKzl2P — Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN) March 12, 2022

Citing an announcement from the State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine, The Kyiv Independent recently stated that Kharkiv institute - home to an experimental nuclear reactor - had been bombed by Russia.

Russia Ukraine war enters day 17

On Thursday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia a "terrorist state". In the latest video address, he said Russia’s attacks were “open terrorism from experienced terrorists”. Zelenskyy also noted that around 100,000 people have already left the country due to the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, Russia has also said that it could seize assets of Western companies that have left the country. In a video published on state media, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he supported the plans to introduce external management and the transfer of these enterprises to those who want to work, The Kyiv Indepedented stated.