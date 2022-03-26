Russia Accuses US Embassy In Ukraine Of Misinformation, Disseminating 'war Fakes'

Russia’s embassy in India on Saturday refuted the US embassy in Ukraine’s claims that Russian soldiers allegedly shot down the civilians of Chernihiv, all of whom Washington claimed, was “standing in a queue for bread.” Taking to its official Twitter handle, Moscow’s embassy wrote that the US embassy had been dissipating fake and unauthentic information against the Russian troops, claiming that it shot down the civilians in Chernihiv. Meanwhile, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov had also called out at US’ propaganda, stating that the claims of killing by the Russian Army made by Washington were actually a false flag operation by the Ukrainian Security Service or evidence of terror by Ukrainian nationalists.

Russian troops committing war crimes: US

It is pertinent to mention here that Washington’s embassy in Ukraine has been accusing Russian troops of committing war crimes in Ukraine. “We will continue to share information with allies and partners and strive to bring the culprits to justice,” it had written in a post shared on Facebook. “Based on information currently available, the US government assesses that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine. We will continue to share information with allies and partners, and pursue accountability,” the post read.

While Russia’s foreign ministry called out at Washington’s misinformation, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Konashenkov accused Ukraine of releasing propaganda footage against Russian troops. "Today, all the propaganda resources of the Kyiv regime simultaneously released video footage of civilians killed in Chernihiv who had been allegedly ‘shot by Russian troops’” he said, according to TASS. “It was reported that all those deaths were allegedly standing in line to buy bread. I would like to emphasize that there were no Russian troops in Chernihiv and there are not any," Konashenkov added, refuting such claims.

“All the dead people are victims of terror by Ukrainian nationalists or that video footage is another production by the Ukrainian Security Service," he informed. Russian President Vladimir Putin at a state address had stated that he had ordered what he describes a “special military operation” in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He accused Ukraine’s nationalists of genocide in the Russian-backed separatists' territories. Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, he had said, adding that the military operation was intended to “de-Nazify” the country.