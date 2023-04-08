Russia Accuses US, NATO Of Provoking Ukraine War; 'We Don't Have Slightest Doubt'

Russia on Friday claimed that it has "no doubt" that the United States and NATO are "directly or indirectly" involved in the provocation of the conflict in Ukraine, and that they are accountable for the regional tensions. Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov was responding to the leaked Pentagon secret documents in a television interview. Top-secret Pentagon documents are now circulating on at least two social media sites, Twitter and Telegram, with details about the anticipated weapon deliveries to Kyiv, estimates of Russian and Ukrainian losses on both sides, troops' strength, and more.

"We don't have the slightest doubt about direct or indirect involvement of the United States and NATO in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Dmitry Peskov was quoted saying.

US and NATO involvement in provoking & flaring war: Peskov

Peskov noted that the US and NATO involvement in provoking and flaring the conflict is "rising gradually." "We keep our eye on this process. Well, of course, it makes the whole story more complicated, but it cannot influence the final outcome of the special operation," he reportedly stated. Russia had previously accused the "nuclear US-UK-France troika" - the nuclear alliance of NATO, of waging a proxy war against Moscow by bringing weapons and military installations on the border with Ukraine. Russia accuses NATO of expanding the alliance to its eastern flank which is a security threat and a risk to its national security.

Moscow also alleges that for years, the United States has manipulated Ukraine into converting its territory into a Western hub for running covert biological programs for the country. Mentally disabled children were being used as test subjects for tuberculosis and other dangerous pathogens in the US-based chemical weapons laboratory, the Russian Defense Ministry claims. Russia also states that its "special military operation" in Ukraine is conducted to demilitarise and denazify the country and to defend the people of DPR, LPR, and Ukrainians themselves against Nazi atrocities. Just recently, as Finland officially became part of NATO, Russia supplied its oldest and staunchest post-Soviet ally Belarus with the operational-tactical missile system (OTRK) Iskander-M, capable of launching conventional and nuclear missiles.