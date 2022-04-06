Russia Accuses West Of Trying To Derail Moscow-Kyiv Peace Talks With War Crimes 'hysteria'

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused the West of attempting to sabotage talks between Moscow and Kyiv by inciting "hysteria" over the civilian casualties in Bucha. According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Lavrov said, “The propaganda machine of the West and Ukraine has focused exclusively on fueling hysteria over video taken, as we understand, by the military and security service of Ukraine in the city of Bucha, Kyiv Region.”

Further, officials from Ukraine and Western countries have claimed that there are shreds of evidence that the Putin-led administration has committed war crimes. However, Moscow has rejected the claim and calls the charges a "monstrous forgery," according to the RIA news agency.

Responding to Ukraine allegations against Russia over killings in Bucha, Lavrov said, “A question arises: What purpose does this blatantly untruthful provocation serve? We are led to believe it is to find a pretext to torpedo the ongoing negotiations," citing a video message which has been broadcasted on Russian television, TRT World reported.

💬 FM Sergey Lavrov’s comment on Ukraine: The propaganda machine of the West and Ukraine has focused on fueling hysteria over video taken in the city of Bucha.



☝️ We are inclined to view it as a pretext to torpedo the ongoing negotiations.



🔗 https://t.co/Wge3RzpLkS pic.twitter.com/8zAf2F6UTq — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) April 5, 2022

Russia denied Ukraine's claims of killing civilians in Bucha

Russia on Sunday denied Ukraine's claims that civilians were killed in the town of Bucha. The Russian Defence ministry asserted that photographs and videos released by Ukraine accusing Russia of war crimes are a "provocation", emphasising that no one in the city was subjected to physical aggression by Russian troops. It was also stated that situations were fabricated in order to share photographs and films through western media.

These remarks took place after Ukrainian officials and witnesses in Bucha said that departing Russian forces from Kyiv had killed around 300 locals. Countries as well as human rights activists have condemned the Bucha killings and slammed Russia for its 'unjustified' aggression in the war-torn city. As per media reports, some of the victims were shot in the head with their hands tied.

Meanwhile, Russia also reported that on March 30, all of its forces had left Bucha. On March 31, the city's mayor, Anatoly Fedoruk, verified the news.

Macron slammed Moscow for such 'heinous war crimes'

Apart from this, French President Emmanuel Macron slammed Moscow for such heinous war crimes and demanded an explanation from Russian authorities. On Sunday, taking to Twitter, Macron said, “The images that come to us from Bucha, a liberated city near Kyiv, are unbearable.”

Les images qui nous parviennent de Boutcha, ville libérée près de Kiev, sont insoutenables. Dans les rues, des centaines de civils lâchement assassinés. Ma compassion pour les victimes, ma solidarité avec les Ukrainiens. Les autorités russes devront répondre de ces crimes. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 3, 2022

Germany also demanded a probe of Russian army atrocities in Bucha as well as more harsh penalties against Russia. In a statement, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasised that the Russian army's misdeeds must be brought to light. He went on to say that the offenders must be brought to justice and that foreign agencies should be allowed access to the region to investigate the horrors.

(Image: AP)