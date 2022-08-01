Russia Adjusting Operational Strategy Of Offensive In Eastern Ukraine: UK MoD

As the ruthless Russian-Ukraine war continues unabated, the Defence Ministry of the United Kingdom, in its latest intelligence update, stated that the Russian army is probably modifying the operational strategy of the Donbas attack after it failed to achieve a major operational breakthrough under the plan it has been following since April. Taking to Twitter, the UK Ministry of Defense said, “It has likely identified its Zaporizhzhia front as a vulnerable area in need of reinforcement.”

Furthermore, the UK MoD noted that Russian troops in the past four days have continued to launch tactical attacks on the Bakhmut axis, northeast of Donetsk. Notably, it has been making slow progress. In addition to this, Russia is probably moving a sizable portion of its soldiers from the northern Donbas area to southern Ukraine.

Russia 'strategically' has no chance of winning the war: Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia "strategically" has no chance of winning the conflict. Zelenskyy, in his night speech to the public, noted, “Ukraine and our people, our capabilities are definitely more powerful than any Russian missiles and shells,” as per a statement from the President’s office. He asserted that the Russian army is presently making an effort to strengthen its positions in the country's seized southern areas, further ramping up operations there. According to him, some Russian forces have moved from their eastern positions to Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

According to media reports, the Ukrainian President further said that any additional activity by the occupiers will be met with retaliation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, after stating that Ukrainian military and intelligence officers have been reacting to each and every one of Russia's strikes.

Putin pledges to include hypersonic Zircon missiles in his navy

Apart from this, Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised that his fleet would soon be equipped with powerful hypersonic "Zircon" missiles as the war in Ukraine rages on. During a speech on Russia's Navy Day aboard a ship in St. Petersburg, Putin praised Russian Tsar Peter the Great for making Russia a great naval force and further boasted about the unique potential of the hypersonic weaponry, as per a Daily Mail report.

As stated by the President, the deployment of the Zircon cruise missiles would take place over the next months and will provide the Russian Navy with the ability to react quickly to threats, as per media reports.

It is important to note that during the last year, Russia has conducted many test launches of the Zircon hypersonic missile from warships and submarines. The maximum speed that hypersonic missiles can reach is nine times the speed of sound. As per a Newsweek report, Russia tested the Zircon in January 2020 and claimed it could reach speeds of up to 6,600 mph and attack targets up to 1,000 kilometres away.

