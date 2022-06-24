Russia Alleges US Backing Ukrainian Embassy Seeking Mercenaries; Urges Biden Govt To Probe

Expressing grave concerns over the alleged recruitment of mercenaries by the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States, Russia on Thursday urged the Biden administration to intercept such "open activities" by Kyiv. In a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, she warned both US and Ukraine that the alleged unlawful activities may trigger unpredictable international consequences as it contradicts the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. According to Zakharova, the open recruitment of mercenaries not only create a direct threat to the safety of the US citizens but also openly contradicts its diplomatic status.

Zakharova reiterated that the Biden administration must acknowledge the alleged "unlawful activities" and demanded strong action against those involved in the recruitment procedure. "Due to this, we are resolutely demanding from the US side to intercept such activities of the Ukrainian diplomatic agency which do not only create a direct threat to US citizens’ lives and safety and openly contradict its diplomatic status but also threaten to result in unpredictable and grave international repercussions," Zakharova stressed.

Recruited mercenaries deployed to LPR and DPR regions, claims Maria Zakharova

Furthermore, she highlighted how the major media outlets in the US have covered the stories and accused the US government of being well aware of the ongoing recruitment process. She claimed that the recruited mercenaries were being sent to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). She also accused the White House and US intelligence agencies of endorsing such activities in the United States, despite being aware of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

According to the spokesman, the US media, in its report, claimed nearly 20,000 Americans expressed their readiness to assist war-torn Ukraine and added that the Ukrainian diplomatic agency has already registered over 6,000 applications officially. Citing the report of the US Border and Customs Service, she stressed that among the Americans leaving for Ukraine, there are many followers of the so-called "white supremacy" idea who consider themselves adherents who intend to participate in the ongoing conflict. She further alleged that the Biden administration did not want to stop the war and accused the US of fuelling tension between Russia and Ukraine by sending Americans and military aid to Kyiv.

Image: @mfa_russia/Twitter