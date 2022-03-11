As Russia widens its offensive in Ukraine on day 16, the latter's neighbour- Poland - which has been a host to thousands of refugees from Ukraine for over two weeks, lashed out at the Russian Federation, terming it as 'an evil empire'. The President of Poland Andrzej Duda also sent out a challenge to the world to stop Russia from invading Ukraine. This happened ahead of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg's in the address Polish Assembly.

While addressing the Polish Assembly, President Duda said, "The National Assembly always assembles in exceptional moments in Poland and it is also so today. Today unfortunately is not a moment of celebration. We are meeting at a dramatic time during a dramatic world security crisis and world war too. The unprovoked invasion of Russia into the Independent country of Ukraine shocked the world. For over two weeks, the Ukrainian army and the nation has been carrying out a heroic resistance to the aggressor. Our neighbours show what it values and gives the whole world an example of what it means to love our shared values. They paid the highest price for freedom and soverignity."

'Russia still an empire of evil': Polish President Andrzej Duda

Remembering former US President Ronald Reagan, who once called Russia an 'empire of evil', Duda added, "Ukrainian cities are bombarded. Houses and housing communities are bombarded, as well as schools and hospitals.The society and its people are perishing, and such attacks from the Russian aggressors is a genocide and we call it a genocide when civilians are shot who are not in the Army. They should take responsibility for their crimes. Putin started a cruel war on the heritage of the soviet union. It is an empire of evil, as it was called by the great American President and friend of Poland- Ronald Reagan. What Russia is doing to Ukraine shows that it still is an empire of evil and it was never burried. It is showing today its worst face again. Russia can either be an empire or a democracy, but it cannot be both. We clearly see today what Russia has chosen, and also what Ukraine has chosen as it defends its democracy."

'Let's stop the evil, a challenge to whole free world'

Sending out a challenge to the world, the Polish President further said, "No one will understand the pain and suffering of Ukraine as much as Poland which has been through so much in the history, especially the history of the 20th century. This plea goes out from Warsaw to whole world that we cannot allow Russia to invade the free and democratic nation of Ukraine. We have to increase our efforts and support for the fighting Ukrainian nation. Let's stop the evil, this is a challenge for the whole free world."