Russia Announces It Is Probing Involvement Of French, Polish Mercenaries In Ukraine War

In the midst of the ravaging war with Russia, embattled Ukraine continues to avail of assistance from various countries in the form of military or humanitarian aid. Many countries have sent military aid to the war-torn country while some, including France and Poland, have deployed mercenaries to aid Ukraine to fight the Russian invaders. Now, as per the latest development, Russia has announced that it is investigating the presence of mercenaries from Poland and France in Ukraine.

According to the reports of RIA Novosti, Svetlana Petrenko, who is an official representative of the Russian Federation's Investigative Committee, stated that the presence of French Legion fighters in the ranks of Ukrainian troops is being investigated as part of a criminal case involving the participation of mercenaries in a Russian Federation special operation in Ukraine. Petrenko asserted that information about the participation of mercenaries from Poland and France in Ukraine will be probed by Russia's Investigative Committee.

Russian forces killed up to 30 Polish mercenaries in the town of Izyumskoye

Russian Defence Ministry further claimed that Kremlin's troops killed up to 30 Polish mercenaries in the Kharkiv Region's town of Izyumskoye. It further stated that French legion fighters have been spotted in Ukraine's territorial defence troops. Petrenko stated that these facts will be documented and probed as part of a criminal investigation into the recruitment and participation of foreign mercenaries in the conduct of a special military operation by Russian military forces to protect the people of Donbas.

Recently, it was announced that the Investigative Committee of Russia has identified the names of 24 Georgian mercenaries fighting in Ukraine for Mamuka Mamulashvili's Georgian National Legion and other armed groups, according to TASS. Mamulashvili, who is a Georgian paramilitary unit leader formed an armed force on Ukrainian soil, assumed command and enlisted the help of 24 Georgian mercenaries. Russia has claimed that the identities of 24 Georgian mercenaries have been discovered.

Ukrainian shelling of the Russian Belgorod region

In the meantime, on Friday, Russia's Investigative Committee also announced that it is looking into the Ukrainian shelling of the Russian Belgorod region. The chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin has issued an order to investigate shelling strikes on settlements in the Belgorod region from Ukrainian territory, according to TASS. He directed that all individuals guilty of the shelling attacks be identified and brought to justice.

Image: AP