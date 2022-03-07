Russia Approves List Of Countries Who Took 'unfriendly Actions'; UK, US On Radar

After weeks of threats and warnings, Russia on Monday approved a list of countries that have taken 'unfriendly actions' against it. The list of 17 countries primarily includes the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, amongst others. It also mentions Ukraine and the European Union (EU) which has imposed its 'harshest package of sanctions ever implemented' against Moscow.

When it comes to the US, the country has slapped sanctions on eight prominent Russian oligarchs with close ties to President Vladimir Putin, cutting them off from the US financial system. America has also sanctioned two of Russia’s largest banks, preventing them from getting loans from the West. On the other hand, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the "largest and most severe package" of sanctions "that Russia has ever seen". It has cracked down on more than 15 individuals and 205 companies in Russia.

Full list of 'unfriendly' countries approved by Russia

Australia Canada EU Iceland Liechtenstein Monaco Montenegro New Zealand Norway Taiwan San Marino Singapore South Korea Switzerland Ukraine UK US

Sanctions akin to declaration of war: Putin

Mounted under crippling sanctions, Russia's economy has been plunged into crisis. Nations in the West have frozen assets of the central bank held overseas and have severed Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments systems. Amid the economic crisis, the central bank last week put a temporary halt on payments and barred coupon payments for foreign investors holding ruble-denominated sovereign debt (OFZs). The world now shifts its focus to March 16 when Russia must pay $107 million in coupons across two Eurobonds.

Rattled by the embargoes, Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Saturday, said that any sanctions on the Russian Federation were akin to a declaration of war. “These sanctions that are being imposed are akin to a declaration of war but thank God it has not come to that,” Putin said, speaking to a group of women flight attendants at an Aeroflot training centre near Moscow.

Earlier, he had threatened 'tough retaliatory measures' against the UK as it warned that it 'will not forget' London's 'sanctions hysteria'. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova hurled threats at the UK and its allies, as she said, "The sanctions hysteria in which London plays one of the leading, if not the main, roles, leaves us no choice but to take proportionately tough retaliatory measures. London has made a final choice of open confrontation with Russia.”

(Image: AP)