Russia Avers G7 Nations, West Attempts To Isolate Moscow 'exacerbating' Global Food Crisis

As the Russian war has entered day 83, the Western nations have continued their unilateral or conjoined efforts to isolate Moscow by imposing stringent sanctions on the financial and economic sectors. Noting the aggravated attempts, the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday warned that such moves could escalate the global food shortages that are already all-time dangerous. In a statement released on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website, Moscow also flagged that "the unilateral actions of Western countries, primarily from the Group of Seven (G7), exacerbated the problem of breaking the logistics and financial chain or food supplies to the world market."

"Attempts to divert Russia, economically financially and logistically from long-standing channels of international cooperation are only exacerbating economic and food crises," the Russian Foreign Ministry statement added.

'Grain war'

The retaliatory statement from Russia comes a day after the G7 leaders warned that Russia's raging conflict in Ukraine has threatened poor economies. The unending war has stoked a global food and energy crisis due to blocked ports in Ukraine, leading to an unprecedented halt in food grain shipments to developing countries. Speaking in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the war has transpired into a "global crisis." She added, "Russia has deliberately chosen to extend the military war against Ukraine now as a grain or you can say grain war to many states in the world." Up to 50 million, mostly in the African continent and the Middle East are feared to face a food crisis in the coming months unless Russia ends its port blockade in southern Ukraine. In a joint statement, the G7 leaders said: "The Russian war of aggression has generated one of the most severe food and energy crises in recent history which now threatens the most vulnerable across the globe."

Wheat harvest in Ukraine to go down by 35%

The war in Ukraine has led to a "catastrophic" food crisis worldwide, World Bank President David Malpass had said. As per assessment reports by the apex financial body, there could be at least a 37% jump in food prices in the coming days due to the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.

It is to note that Ukraine is the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower seeds. The drop is predominantly grown in the eastern part where Russian aggression has begun to grow momentum. On the other hand, both Russia and Ukraine are the global largest wheat producers, and export at least a quarter of the global demands of wheat feeding billions.

In a worrisome forecast, Kayrros -- a satellite imaging analysis company -- warned that the Russian war could lead to a drop in wheat production in Ukraine by at least 35% compared to 2021. On the sidelines of Russian troops blockading the Odesa coast, Kyiv has suspended the export of staple grains to preserve its own food supply.

(Image: AP)