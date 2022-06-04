Russia Bans 41 Canadians, Including Members Of Ukrainian Canadian Congress

In retaliation for "anti-Russian" sanctions imposed on Moscow over Ukraine, Russia announced a travel restriction on 41 Canadian citizens, including numerous members of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. Several Canadian deputy defence ministers are on the list, as well as representatives of Ukraine-related organisations including the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and the Ukrainian World Congress.

"Entry into Russia is closed for (these) citizens of Canada, including heads of organisations supporting ultra-nationalist forces in Ukraine, as well as top military officials," Russia's foreign ministry said.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's deployment of soldiers into Ukraine, Moscow has been subjected to a bombardment of Western sanctions. In reaction, Russia has barred officials and public figures from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom from entering the country. Over 600 Canadians and nearly 1,000 Americans have already been banned by Russia. Russia announced last month that it will close the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's Moscow operations in retaliation for Ottawa's ban on state media outlet RT.

Russia-Ukraine war

On the 100th day of Moscow's invasion, Ukraine said it recaptured a big portion of ground in tough battle for Sievierodonetsk and prevented an attempt by Russian troops to push from the damaged eastern industrial city. Ukraine's defence minister said his troops were preparing in Europe to operate new missile systems pledged this week by the US and Britain, which Kyiv hopes will tip the balance of power in its favour.

A war that Western countries believe Russia meant to win in hours has dragged on for more than three months, costing thousands of lives and causing global economic damage. Moscow was ousted from Kyiv and started a massive new offensive in the east. Russian President Vladimir Putin denied Moscow was preventing Ukrainian ports from exporting wheat, rejecting Western claims that the war is to blame for increased global food prices affecting needy countries.

Serhiy Gaidai, the Ukrainian governor of the Luhansk region, told national media on Friday that Ukrainian troops had retaken roughly 20% of the territory lost to Russian forces in Sievierodonetsk. Gaidai claimed that the Russians were bombarding Ukrainian positions for hours before attacking, only to be repulsed by uninjured defenders, before repeating the procedure.

Image: AP