Russia Begins Mass Production Of Ferocious Tsirkon Missile Amid Unabated War With Ukraine

As the brutal conflict between Moscow and Kyiv continues unabated, the Russian Defense Ministry has started mass manufacturing Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles, expected to be documented by end of 2022.

On the sidelines of the Army-2022 forum on Saturday, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in a televised interview with Rossiya-1 channel said, “We are starting serial production of the Tsirkon missile. In fact, we have put it (the missile) into service, and it will be documented as early as this year, let’s call it that," TASS reported.

Shoigu emphasised that the contracts signed at the Army-2022 conference included the manufacturing of cutting-edge weaponry, such as Sarmat missiles. He declared, "As for Kinzhal missiles, of course, [their] production will be continued".

Notably, the Army-2022 international military-technical event is taking place from August 15 to August 21 at the Patriot Exhibition Center outside of Moscow. The event is being organised by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Furthermore, during the weeklong forum, Russia unveiled a 'robotic dog' that could carry and shoot weapons. On Monday, August 15, the robot made its public appearance in the forum, according to Russia-based media outlets. The robot can be seen walking around in a conference room on four legs in a video posted by the state-owned news agency RIA Novosti. The legs of the robot may bend, and move forward and backward. Its legs can also be lowered as though the robot is lying on the ground.

Video of the M-81 robot-dog armed with an RPG-26 at the Army 2022 defense expo. https://t.co/rUnwoCMoyS pic.twitter.com/BEDjnwstN0 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) August 15, 2022

According to a spokesperson for the robot's creators, the robot dog can work in both civilian and war settings. The representative claims that the robot may travel through areas that have been destroyed by conflict in order to distribute supplies and survey the region.

Putin praises Moscow's weaponry at the Army-2022

In addition to this, Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, praised Moscow's weaponry at the Army-2022 and worldwide military competition, claiming that some of its weapons are "decades ahead of foreign analogues." As per media reports, Putin said he is prepared to sell these cutting-edge weapons to allies throughout the world and increase military cooperation in emerging nations as he hailed Moscow's armament as "much superior" and ahead of its rivals.

Moscow has close relations with Latin America, Asia, and Africa, according to President Putin, who also stated that he is "ready to offer partners and allies the most modern types of weapons – from small arms to armoured vehicles and artillery, combat aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles."

Putin even stated that throughout the years, the Russian Army Forum had demonstrated its relevance and importance and earned a spot among the largest military expositions in the world.

(Image: AP)