Russia has said that Time magazine's decision to award Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its person of the year award is an example of Russophobia. The statement was made by the Kremlin after Time magazine and Politico celebrated the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's leadership during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov said that “the publication’s editorial line does not go beyond the European mainstream, which is absolutely blinkered, anti-Russian and frantically Russophobic," as per a report from CNN news.

Ukraine has won many accolades from the West as he is considered a brave person who is standing his ground against Russia. In Russia, Zelenskyy is viewed as a puppet of the West who is being used as a dagger to bleed Russia. In most western nations, Zelenskyy has become a household name. Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin too was once Time magazine's person of the year. It was in the year 2007, before Vladimir Putin gave the famous speech at the Munich Security Conference. In the speech, Putin criticized the West for expanding NATO eastwards.

Putin's 2008 speech

Vladimir Putin's 2008 speech at the Munich Security Conference was a watershed moment and it ultimately led to the Russia Ukraine war. It is the moment when a knot emerged between the relations of Russia and the West. In the speech, Putin accused the US of attempting to dominate the world through its military and economic power, and of undermining international law by acting unilaterally in its foreign affairs. He also accused the US of promoting a unipolar world in which it would be the sole superpower, and suggested that this was detrimental to global stability.

The geopolitical implications of Putin's speech were significant, as they signaled a shift in Russia's foreign policy and a willingness to challenge the US on the global stage. Prior to the speech, Russia had largely been seen as a weakened and isolated country following the collapse of the Soviet Union. However, Putin's aggressive rhetoric and accusations against the US demonstrated that Russia was once again asserting itself as a major player in international politics.

One of the most significant geopolitical implications of Putin's speech was the deterioration of US-Russian relations. The speech was seen as a direct attack on the US and its foreign policy, and it led to a significant backlash from American officials and lawmakers. In response to the speech, the US and Russia engaged in a series of diplomatic spats and increased their military presence in various parts of the world, further escalating tensions between the two countries.