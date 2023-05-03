Russia Calls Ukraine's Drone Strikes Against Putin A 'terrorist Act', Warns Of Retaliation

Russia, on Wednesday, claimed that Ukrainian forces attempted kamikaze drone strikes on Kremlin which were foiled by the Russian authorities. According to an official statement from the Kremlin, Russia has designated the alleged drone strikes by Ukraine as a "terrorist act" and underscored its right to respond "when and where it sees fit," the Associated Press (AP) reported citing Russian-state media TASS. Reports suggest that no casualties took place as Russian forces successfully intercepted not one but two drones that were allegedly meant to target Russian President Vladimir Putin. While the Kremlin did not present any evidence of the incident, as per AP, it said that Putin is safe and is carrying on with his schedule.

Several videos especially from Russian media are being circulated on Twitter that claim the drones crashed in Moscow, Russia's capital, near Putin's residence. Meanwhile, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that this alleged incident will not affect the plans already in motion and that the military parade on Red Square will take place on May 9 as decided. Ukraine, on the other hand, has not issued any statement.