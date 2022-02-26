As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Saturday that the country's forces have taken complete control of Melitopol city - located in Ukraine's southern part. "This comes just hours after the Ukrainian armed forces stated that no major city fell to the Russian troops. "Units of the Russian Armed Forces have captured the city of Melitopol," Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesperson for Russian Defence Ministry, said during a press briefing.

He also emphasized that Russian troops are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of civilians and to prevent provocations by Ukrainian special forces and nationalists. Earlier in the day, the Russian troops also reportedly took control of the Kyiv hydroelectric facility. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba stated that Russian missiles have attacked a residential building in Kyiv. "Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals! [sic]," he wrote on Twitter.

Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals! pic.twitter.com/c3ia46Ctjq — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 26, 2022

Russian military claims to have destroyed eight Ukrainian naval vessels

The Russian military has claimed responsibility for the destruction of at least eight Ukrainian naval vessels, as violence between the two sides continues for the third consecutive day. On Friday, February 25, the Russian Defence Ministry also claimed that the country's armed forces have blocked Kyiv from the west after successfully landing at the Gostomel airstrip on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital. Officials in Kyiv have ordered citizens to seek shelter as street violence between the Ukrainian and Russian military is underway. Since Saturday morning, explosions have been reported around the Ukrainian capital, as per media reports.

Image: AP