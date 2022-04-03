Russia Claims Civilian Killings In Bucha 'staged' To Distribute Visuals Via Western Media

In a key development, Russia on Sunday refuted Ukraine's accusations of the alleged slaying of civilians in the small town of Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv. The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that photos and videos published by Ukraine, accruing Russia of war crimes, are a provocation while noting that not a single local suffered any violent aggression when the city was under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. It also claimed that scenes were staged to distribute photos, and videos via western media.

It is pertinent to note that earlier in the day, Ukrainian authorities claimed that scores of slain civilians have been found on the streets of Kyiv’s suburbs of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin after the departure of Russian forces. They alleged that some of the victims were shot in the head and had their hands bound.

Russia claims locals in Bucha are moving freely; refutes war crime allegations

The Russian MoD, meanwhile, asserted that locals freely moved into the city and even used cellular communication. "All local residents had the opportunity to freely leave the settlement in a northern direction, including to the Republic of Belarus. At the same time, the southern outskirts of the city, including residential areas, were fired around the clock by Ukrainian troops from large-calibre artillery, tanks and multiple launch rocket systems," the Russian Ministry of Defence's statement claimed.

Russia further claimed that its troops completely exited Bucha on March 30. The city's Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk confirmed this development on March 31, however, he "did not even mention any local residents shot in the streets with their hands tied," the statement read.

"Therefore, it is not surprising that all the so-called "evidence of crimes" in Bucha appeared only on the fourth day when SBU officers and representatives of Ukrainian television arrived in the city," it added.

Ukraine FM Kuleba calls Russia 'worse than ISIS'

During a visit to the Warsaw Uprising Museum on Sunday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba branded the alleged war crimes and civilian killings committed by Russian troops in Bucha town "the most outrageous atrocity of the 21st century."