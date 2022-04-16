Russia Claims It Destroyed 2,246 Tanks, 133 Aircraft & 2,146 Army Vehicles In Ukraine War

Amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, Moscow has released a brief revealing the scale of damage that they have caused to Ukrainian forces. According to Russia's Ministry of Defence briefs, as many as 133 aircraft, 458 unmanned aerial vehicles, 246 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,246 tanks, and other armoured combat vehicles, 252 multiple launch rocket systems, 981 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,146 special military vehicles of Ukraine's Armed Forces have been destroyed by Russian forces during what they call a special military operation, reported Sputnik News.

Russian MoD briefs on the Ukraine military operation

The Russian forces have claimed that during the day, 16 targets were hit by high-precision air-based missiles and 811 targets overnight. Russian air defences have also claimed that they have destroyed Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft near Izum. Operational and tactical aviation hit 67 areas of concentration of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment overnight, the Russian MoD brief read, as per a Sputnik News report. On the other hand, Ukraine's armed forces have claimed that they have shot down 10 attacks by Russia in the last 24 hours in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Moreover, Ukrainian forces have also destroyed three tanks, one armoured transporter, one special equipment unit, two cars, and three enemy artillery systems. In addition, Russia's one armoured transporter was also seized, it said.

Ukrainian missiles destroy Russia's 'Moskva' in Black Sea

In a major setback for Russia, Ukrainian forces have claimed that they have destroyed Russia's biggest warship, the "Moskva". The United States has backed Ukraine's claim, saying that the now-sunken Russian warship "Moskva" was struck by at least two Ukrainian Neptune missiles. Russia has also claimed that Ukrainian helicopters carried out strikes on its territory. According to an RT News report, two attack helicopters reportedly entered Russian airspace and launched at least six strikes on residential buildings that left seven people injured in the border village of Klimovo in the Bryansk region. Russia's Investigative Committee shared the update, saying that it was treating the incident as a criminal conspiracy. Earlier, health officials revealed that a two-year-old boy and his mother, who is pregnant, were among the seven victims of the attack.

Image: AP