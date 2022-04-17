Russia Claims It Shot Down Military Plane Carrying Western Arms Outside Ukraine's Odesa

As Moscow escalated their assault on Ukraine, Russia on Saturday claimed to have shot down a military plane transporting Western arms outside the southern city of Odesa in Ukraine. Providing operational updates on day 53 of the all-out Russian invasion, Moscow's Defence Ministry spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov stated that Russia's tactical air defence struck the aircraft while, it was on a mission to deliver shipment to Kyiv.

"Near Odesa Russian anti-aircraft defense forces have shot down a Ukrainian military transport plane, which was delivering a large shipment of arms supplied to Ukraine by Western counties," Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said, as quoted by Tass News Agency.

Major General Konashenkov further, claimed that Russian operational and tactical aviation has destroyed at least 67 areas holding Ukrainian military personnel and hardware in the past 24 hours. He added, that Russian missile troops also struck around 317 military facilities in the areas of concentration, with 274 confirmed to be storing "enemy's manpower." Further, Russian troops also hit 24 command posts and two field facilities of the Ukraine Armed Forces. Separately, Russia also shot down two drones outside Lozovaya and Veselaya.

Russia claims it destroyed over 2000 tanks in Ukraine war

According to an operational briefing released by Russian MoD late on Saturday, April 16, defence officials claimed that Russia has mowed down at least 133 aircraft and 458 unmanned aerial vehicles. In a further revelation of the scale of damage caused to Ukraine Armed Forces, the report added, Russia has destroyed 246 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,246 tanks, and other armoured combat vehicles, 252 multiple launch rocket systems, 981 field artillery, and mortars, as well as 2,146 special military vehicles. During the day, Russia also hit at least 16 targets with high-precision air-based missiles and 811 targets overnight. Russian air defences have also claimed that they have destroyed Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft near Izum.

Over 70% of Irpin damaged by Russian forces

As the war shows no sign of cessation, the Mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushin, on Saturday informed that over 70% of a residential and commercial buildings in the town have been damaged, Kyiv Independent reported. Noting a UN study based on satellite data, Markushin through a Telegram post detailed that 115 buildings in the town situated on the western tail of Kyiv have been turned into rubble. At least 698 buildings were "significantly damaged" and 187 suffered a partial impact.

